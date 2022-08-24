Women-Owned Data Facts Celebrates 33rd Anniversary in Business

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently celebrated its 33rd anniversary in business.

The hard work and dedication of our employees, and the loyalty our clients have shown us are why we’re still here.” — Daphne Large, CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current CEO Daphne Large founded the women-owned, WBENC-certified business in 1989. Daphne’s approach to success is simple. “If Data Facts takes great care of our people, they will take great care of our customers, who will then take great care of Data Facts.”

Lisa May, Executive Vice President and 29-year veteran of Data Facts, continues to be impressed and inspired by Large’s leadership and vision. “Daphne possesses an unwavering ability to keep her eye on the big picture and proactively embrace new trends. We’ve faced challenging obstacles and enjoyed exceptional opportunities with her at the helm for the past 33 years. Data Facts continues to thrive, reach new goals, and maintain a positive, inclusive company culture because of Daphne’s leadership. I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

The key foundational element throughout the Data Facts history has been providing information clients can trust. The company’s investment in technology and commitment to personalized customer support creates a unique business approach that merges technology with the human touch. Their effects return powerful results. The company enjoys a 98.7% customer retention rate. Data Facts maintains close client relationships with businesses of various sizes across all major industries.

Daphne is proud of what Data Facts has accomplished, with no plans to pull back on the throttle anytime soon. “The background screening industry has completely changed in the past three decades. As a founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA, formerly NAPBS), Data Facts has played a key role in the industry’s defining moments, like helping craft the industry’s compliance standards and best practices. I’m proud of all we’ve achieved. The hard work and dedication of our employees, and the loyalty our clients have shown us are why we’re still here. I’m personally thrilled to be celebrating this milestone and look forward to our future successes.”

Data Facts celebrated its 33rd anniversary on July 30th, 2022.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. When you work with Data Facts, you’re investing not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. We’re pioneers in the industry and passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. Data Facts leverages technology to amplify our efforts, but we also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned to you quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.