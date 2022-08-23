Community Partnership Family Resource Center Capital Campaign Going Strong

Official Community Partnership Logo Digital image of multipurpose room Digital image of learning kitchen and parent cafe

Founded in 1992, CP has been strengthening teller county families for 30 years

CP is now an Enterprise Zone participant...We hope that this opportunity for our donors will encourage increased financial support for this community project.” — President and CEO, Jodi Mijares

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Partnership Family Resource Center’s capital campaign is going strong! The agency’s slogan is Supported Families BUILD Strong Communities. The end goal of the campaign is to establish Teller County’s only community center that will provide a welcoming place for families to congregate and build a lasting network of support and sense of community.“When complete our community center will offer a conference room, family rooms, multi-purpose space for large group activities, and a learning kitchen and Parent Café with coffee, free Wi-Fi, and a space to congregate, all free of charge for parents and caregivers in our community. Parents in rural communities can often feel isolated, so CP wants to be a place for them to connect and build social networks.” said President and CEO, Jodi Mijares. “Spaces will be used to host CP’s adult exercise classes, playgroups, parenting workshops, cooking classes, gardening workshops, adult education and GED classes, and will be shared with partners and community members.”Use of the building will be focused on families and children, so partner agencies who want to use the space for their own programs will need to fit the mission of serving families and children.“The lower level of the building is now fully remodeled and in operation and we have moved some of our programs into the building from other locations including GED testing, playgroup, and yoga,” said Mijares. “We removed an old safe from what will soon be the kitchen. This took several days of constant jackhammering, specialized services, and heavy equipment to remove and it left a literal hole in the wall in its place. With two floors completely remodeled and in use, we are focused on finishing the main level to complete the job. Cabinets, countertops, and appliances have been ordered for the kitchen and we are excited to watch this space transform,” Mijares continued. “As part of our relocation to our new building, CP is also undergoing a branding update. We have a whole new look! Check out the progress of our new website at www.cpteller.org ,” she concluded.The capital campaign is now at 68% having raised $840,000 and the agency is actively working on raising the final $395,000. The total capital campaign goal is $1,235,000, which covers the cost of the purchase of the building and the remodel. “It is our great honor to invest the contributions we have received thus far respectfully and responsibly back into our community,” said Mijares. In a recent study, every $1 invested in CP, saved the Teller County Dept. of Human Services approximately $3, and this partnership was responsible for a 63% reduction in child abuse for Teller County.“What a time to be on the Board of Directors for Community Partnership Family Resource Center,” said Dustin Bench, Chairman of the Board. “It’s our 30th anniversary, we received the Non-Profit of the Year Award from the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, and we have purchased a building to convert into a community center. We have a fantastic team in place and are excited for the next 30 years!”CP recently celebrated a family’s graduation from their Parents As Teachers program. During their three years of participating in the program the family worked with CP on their parenting skills and their child’s socialization, school readiness, and resources for speech delays. “We are so excited to see this child graduate from preschool and enter kindergarten with no more speech delays,” said Mijares.“We also recently celebrated several graduates from our GED program. We now have a total of 294 graduates from our program and hope to hit 300 by the end of 2022. Recent CP GED graduates have gone on to become college students (acting, IT, psychology), and to careers as firefighters, police officers, nurses, restaurant owners, roofers, welders, grocery store managers, postal workers, teacher's aides and ranch managers,” shared Mijares.The capital campaign will conclude on December 31, 2022. CP is now an Enterprise Zone participant. In addition to receiving regular tax deductions when contributing to a non-profit organization, donors who contribute to an approved Enterprise Zone project receive an additional tax CREDIT of 25%. “For example, for a donation of $10,000 to CP’s capital campaign, the after-tax cost of the donation would only be $3,537 after tax deductions and the additional $2,500 tax credit. We hope that this opportunity for our donors will encourage increased financial support for this community project,” said Mijares.The agency thanks the CP Board of Directors for contributing over $100,000 to the project. They also thank the El Pomar Foundation, Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mine, Park State Bank & Trust, the Daniels Fund, Gates Family Foundation and the Anschutz Family Foundation for their gracious support.ABOUT COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FAMILY RESOURCE CENTERFounded in 1992, CP has been strengthening teller county families for 30 years. The new community center is located at 701 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park, CO 80863 (in the City Market shopping plaza). (719) 686-0705. Connect on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram https://cpteller.org/capital-campaign

Community Partnership Video: Protective Factors