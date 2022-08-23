‘Finding the Good Life’ TV Show Features Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Hemp-Seed Oil Skincare Products
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
We are excited about our marketing campaign on TV. We are reaching out to consumers, retailers, and media professionals about our products.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Finding the Good Life” TV show, which reaches 106 million TV households in the United States, recently featured Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.
“Merilee Kern of The Luxe List did a wonderful job highlighting our healthier HSO-based skincare products,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. “Our segment aired several times in July and August. The show airs in more than 160 markets.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is rolling out its Hemp-Seed Oil skincare line, which also contains essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils
Three online retailers already carry Vido’s skincare: Walmart.com, VitaBeauti.com, and OneLavi.com.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products include:
1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion
2) Repairing Hand Cream, which hydrates the skin
3) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum, which helps eliminate wrinkles and fine lines
4) Repairing Hair Mask, which nourishes and restores damaged hair
5) Energizing Show Gel, which hydrates, soothes, and restores the skin6
6) Heating Gel Cream, which soothes muscles
Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said Vido’s representatives will meet next month with buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers in the country.
“We launched our Hemp-Seed Oil skincare line this year,” Troy said. “We are excited about our marketing campaign on TV. We are reaching out to consumers, retailers, and media professionals about our products.”
Troy and Iva said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s herbal elixirs are what consumers, especially women, are looking for in skincare products today.
“Our products are 90 percent natural,” Troy and Iva said. "We are sodium, sulfate, and paraben free. As a socially-responsible company, we are cruelty-free, as well.”
Interest in natural products has been growing worldwide.
“Consumers realize that skincare products with natural ingredients are safer and healthier,” they said. “Hemp Seed Oil’s skincare health benefits also are backed up by research.
“HSO is a natural moisturizer,” Troy and Iva said. “It also relieves inflammation, which often causes several skin conditions, such as eczema, acne, and atopic dermatitis.”
