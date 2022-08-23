Spectra Aerospace & Defense Debuts New Platform Website
The Spectra website is meant to serve as a gateway for learning more in technical exchanges, conversations, and industry events,
Beyond our solutions-set, what we are most proud of is the culture of listening at Spectra companies.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectra Aerospace & Defense (“Spectra”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. Spectra is a trusted and growing group of defense electronics companies delivering a full spectrum of high-performance, C5ISR-enabling technologies for demanding national security requirements around the world – in the air, at sea, on land, and in space.
— Bob McGill, President and CEO
Spectra was formed in 2021 and consists of leading aerospace & defense companies, CALCULEX, Galleon Embedded Computing, and ArgonFDS. The Spectra family of companies brings over a half-century of rugged, mission-ready, and battle-tested experience to bear in aerospace & defense as well as commercial aviation applications.
“We are very pleased to introduce this new website for the Spectra Aerospace & Defense platform. We invite visitors to learn more about the End-to-End Information Products & Systems that we offer including data acquisition; data processing & routing; data recording and secure, high-density storage; and rugged displays & peripherals for visualizing mission-critical data,” said Tony Hatten, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Spectra Aerospace & Defense.
“The Spectra website is meant to serve as a gateway for learning more in technical exchanges, conversations, and industry events,” Mr. Hatten added.
Bob McGill, President and CEO of Spectra states, “Beyond our solutions-set, what we are most proud of is the culture of listening at Spectra companies. We strive daily to develop a deep understanding of requirements to develop the innovative, high-quality, customized C5ISR solutions our customers – and end-users – need. That is the Spectra way.”
We invite you to utilize the Contact Us form on the Spectra website for inquiries or visit Spectra company websites, CALCULEX, Galleon Embedded Computing, and ArgonFDS.
Spectra Aerospace & Defense is a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital.
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@Spectra-Aerodef.com
Robert Streiferd
Spectra Aerospace & Defense
+1 682-205-4713
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn