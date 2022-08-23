Westminster Barracks / DUI #1, Single MVC
CASE#: 22B1005043
TROOPER: Brandon Groh
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#:802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 at 0142 hours
LOCATION: Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Adam Newton
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash in Dummerston, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Adam Newton, (age 21) of Putney had driven while under the influence of alcohol and crashed. Newton was issued a citation for DUI. Newton is to appear before Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 10/18/2022 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/18/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available