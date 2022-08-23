Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI #1, Single MVC

CASE#: 22B1005043

TROOPER: Brandon Groh

STATION: VSP-Westminster                    

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 at 0142 hours

LOCATION: Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Adam Newton                                          

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash in Dummerston, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Adam Newton, (age 21) of Putney had driven while under the influence of alcohol and crashed. Newton was issued a citation for DUI. Newton is to appear before Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 10/18/2022 at 1000 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/18/2022 at 1000 hours 

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

