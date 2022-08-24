World’s biggest tech companies and brands descend on Madeira Island, Portugal for Immerse Global Summit
The Immerse Global Summit is heading to Madeira Island, Portugal and announced today a stellar lineup of speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors for the event.
The Immerse Global Summit Europe will take place on Madeira Island, Portugal from September 28 - 30, 2022. It will welcome speakers and sponsors from around the globe to join them at the Savoy Place in Funchal.
The Immerse Global Summit is heading to Madeira Island, Portugal for the first time in September and announces today a stellar lineup of speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors for the event. The key sponsors of the event are Lenovo, Qualcomm, Midwam, YumeGo, Lusospace, 4D Views, Auki Labs, PWC, Start Up Madeira, Madeira Promotion Bureau, Government of Madeira, and Dimmersions.
Speakers and companies participating in the event include Meta, Niantic, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Deutsche Telekom, Google, Sony, Vodaphone, Volvo, Gucci, European Blockchain Association, Magic Leap, Cassini Limited, Visyon - Mediapro, Concordium, The Round, Atomic Digital Design, Satore Studio Ltd, Blippar, Virbe, Departure Lounge Inc., Immersive insiders, The Glimpse Group, FOV Ventures, Startup Wise Guys, Nokia, Mission Impact, VNCCII, RevereXR, SenseGlove, Forbes, EndeavorXR, KIT-AR, VIRTUALWARE, ExplodedView, OneBigWave, Cleanbox Technology, adidas Runtastic, X-Plora, Mojo Vision, Faber Courtial, Maxim (UK), Champalimaud Foundation, FootAR, SenseGlove, HTC VIVE, Perception Codes - The Morpheus Project, MediaCombo, Metanomics, and HoloCap to name a few.
“We are excited to bring the Immerse Global Summit to the gorgeous island of Madeira and to host an incredible event this fall. We have worked endless hours to bring THE best speakers from around the globe to cover all immersive tech topics including metaverse, blockchain, web3, virtual and augmented reality, digital fashion, digital humans, enterprise, and more, says Anne-Marie Enns, Executive Producer of the Immerse Global Summit. “We have curated a show of leading and upcoming voices and are working with incredible sponsors and partners to make this event spectacular.”
The Immerse Global Summit will welcome 100+ speakers, demos, product launches, exhibits, networking, roundtables, VIP programming, island tours, and special events. The event is a fully hybrid event, with live streaming and a fully online program taking place on our virtual event platform. Attendees will be able to join in person or online to view talks, engage with attendees and view exhibitors. The summit expects 500+ on the island and 1000s more attending online.
“Anyone in business today should attend this event and learn how immersive technologies can and will transform their business. Many of the world’s most respected companies and thought leaders will be at Immerse Global Summit, in a setting curated to deliver inspiration, and allow attendees to network with game-changing business connections,” says Nathan Pettyjohn, President of the VR/AR Association, who hosts Immerse Global Summit.
The Immerse Global Summit will feature dynamic keynotes, industry tracks, a startup pitchfest, demos, exhibits, networking, and amazing VIP events. It will showcase the best that the industry has to offer.
Tickets are now on sale for the event - Get tickets here.
To learn more about the Immerse Global Summit see https://www.immerseglobalnetwork.com/igs-europe
About the VR/AR Association
The VR/AR Association (VRARA) is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and people in the VR and AR ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations and promotes the services of member companies.
