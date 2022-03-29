Immerse Global Summit and BitBasel Announce Exciting Global Events Partnership to Bridge the XR and Blockchain Worlds
The Immerse Global Summit announces a partnership with BitBasel for a series of events in 2022 in the world of immersive technology and the blockchain space.
We are looking forward to bringing incredible content and experiences together to the community not only in Miami but to our global event base in 2022. This is a match made in heaven.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Anne-Marie Enns
Immerse Global Summit and BitBasel Form Partnership for 2022 Event Series
The Immerse Global Summit and BitBasel sign an agreement for an exclusive partnership for a series of events in 2022. This marks a great collaboration within the XR and cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFT communities in Miami and globally.
The Immerse Global Summit is excited to announce a partnership with the team at BitBasel for a series of events in 2022. This partnership will bring together two strong leaders in the world of immersive technology and the blockchain space for a powerful partnership.
The Immerse Global Summit, formerly the VR/AR Global Summit, will bring its global event to the Fontainbleau Hotel in Miami on December 5-7, 2022, right on the heels of BitBasel, part of Miami Art Week. The two entities will co-produce and support one another in a series of events throughout the 2022 season including, but not limited to events as a part of Miami NFT Week, Bitcoin 2022, eMerge Americas, Immerse Global Summit Series of events, Immerse European Summit, Art Basel and many other joint ventures.
“This partnership between the Immerse Global Summit and BitBasel is an exciting venture and we are so happy to be working with their incredible team. This venture brings together the best of immersive technologies and allows us to reach new markets in the worlds of VR, AR, crypto, NFTs, and blockchain, plus complementary technologies,” says Anne-Marie Enns, Executive Producer of the Immerse Global Summit. “We are looking forward to bringing incredible content and experiences together to the community not only in Miami but to our global event base in 2022. This is a match made in heaven. ”
“ We’re extremely excited to partner with Immerse Global Summit as we build-up to their arrival in Miami in December. The applications at the intersection of XR & Blockchain are only beginning to be realized, and 2022 will be a pivotal year for these technologies to gain more general acceptance.” Said Scarlett Arana , Co-Founder of BitBasel “we look forward to bringing these two industries closer together through collaboration and experimentation”
The BitBasel and Immerse Global Summit Teams will launch their partnership on April 9th at BitBaselHaus at Casa Faena South Beach for a special media launch event. For more information please contact am@thevrara.com
Immerse Global Summit tickets and information is available at https://www.immerseglobalnetwork.com/
BitBasel events and information is available at https://bitbasel.miami/
Contact:
Anne-Marie Enns
Immerse Global Summit, Executive Producer
Am@thevrara.com
Scott Spiegel
CEO and Founder, BitBasel Miami
scott@bitbasel.miami
About Immerse Global Summit
The Immerse Global Summit is a series of events culminating in a massive show in Miami on December 5-7, 2022. Formerly the VR/AR Global Summit, the event is in its 5th year and attracts leading experts in the immersive tech industry. IGS is hosted by the VR/AR Association and Real Estate Tech Association, with over 60 chapters globally and over 60,000 participating members and attendees to our events last year. With Immerse you can get aligned with a content-driven immersive technology show, featuring life-changing conversations, talks, exhibits, and events led by globally leading companies and organizations, who are sharing practical and valuable real-use cases from the immersive industry - all in a world-class city, topped off with parties, networking, and surprises. The Immerse Global Summit is a part of the Immerse Growth Network, encompassing the Immerse Global Summit Series, the VR/AR Association, and the Real Estate Technology Association.
About BitBasel Miami
Starting as a digital art event on December 5th, 2020, BitBasel has been at the forefront of the rise of Bitcoin, NFTs, and Miami as the global crypto capital. Made up of a local community who have been leading blockchain education efforts across Miami since 2013, BitBasel empowers grassroots creators with the tools and support to launch their first NFT collection and win Web3.
Anne-Marie Enns
Immerse Global Summit
+1 604-313-3831
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn