Immerse Global Summit and Smart Cities Americas Form Partnership for 2022 Event Series
This partnership is a great opportunity for Immerse Global Summit and Smart City Expo to work together and provide more knowledge sharing and more networking opportunities for all attendees.
This marks a great collaboration within the XR and smart cities, spatial planning, and digital twins communities in Miami and globally.
Miami, FL, August 11, 2022 - The Immerse Global Summit is excited to announce a partnership with the team at Smart Cities Americas for a series of events in 2022. This partnership will bring together two strong leaders in the world of immersive technology and the smart cities space for a powerful partnership.
The Immerse Global Summit, formerly the VR/AR Global Summit, will bring its global event to the Fontainbleau Hotel in Miami on December 5-7, 2022, right before the Smart Cities Americas flagship conference Smart City Expo Miami - SUSTAINABLE is the NEW SMART, to be held December 12-14th at the iconic venue Knight Center, in Miami downtown. The two entities will co-produce and support one another in a series of events throughout the 2022 season Immerse Global Summit Series of events, Immerse European Summit, Smart City Expo Miami, and many other joint ventures.
“This partnership between the Immerse Global Summit and Smart Cities Americas is an exciting venture and we are so happy to be working with their incredible team. This venture brings together the best of immersive technologies and allows us to reach new markets in the worlds of spatial planning, metacities, digital twins, plus complementary technologies,” says Anne-Marie Enns, Executive Producer of the Immerse Global Summit. “We are looking forward to bringing incredible content and experiences together to the community not only in Miami but to our global event base in 2022.”
“Smart technologies and smart city initiatives are a key component of advancing digital transformation for enterprises and consumers, including the metaverse and immersive technologies ecosystem,” says Nathan Pettyjohn, CEO of Immerse Growth Network, the parent company of Immerse Global Summit. “The partnership with Smart Cities Americas is a great opportunity for Immerse Global Summit and Smart City Expo Miami to work together and provide more knowledge sharing and more networking opportunities for all attendees of the conferences."
“ I am excited to join forces with the Immerse Global Summit team to interact with our global knowledge base creating a new force of innovation”.- Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO Smart Cities Americas
Immerse Global Summit tickets and information is available at https://www.immerseglobalnetwork.com/
Smart City Expo Miami - SUSTAINABLE is the NEW SMART tickets and information is available at http://www.SmartCityExpoMiami.com
Contact:
Anne-Marie Enns
Immerse Global Summit, Executive Producer
Am@thevrara.com
Bernardo Shenkman
CEO and Founder, Smart Cities America
bscheinkman@tibrax.com
About Immerse Global Summit
The Immerse Global Summit is a series of events culminating in a massive show in Miami on December 5-7, 2022. Formerly the VR/AR Global Summit, the event is in its 5th year and attracts leading experts in the immersive tech industry. IGS is hosted by the VR/AR Association and Real Estate Tech Association, with over 60 chapters globally and over 60,000 participating members and attendees to our events last year. With Immerse you can get aligned with a content-driven immersive technology show, featuring life-changing conversations, talks, exhibits, and events led by globally leading companies and organizations, who are sharing practical and valuable real-use cases from the immersive industry - all in a world-class city, topped off with parties, networking, and surprises. The Immerse Global Summit is a part of the Immerse Growth Network, encompassing the Immerse Global Summit Series, the VR/AR Association, and the Real Estate Technology Association.
About Smart Cities America
Smart Cities Americas is building South Florida’s smart city ecosystem. Led by architect and urbanist Bernardo Scheinkman, it is the leading platform for smart cities intelligence, trade shows, and conferences. The organization interacts with local, national, and international stakeholders to offer a wide range of news, research, and events that promote sustainable solutions for complex urban environments.
Nathan Pettyjohn
VRAR Association
+1 314-550-3631
