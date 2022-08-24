Analytic Partners Appoints Luis Vacanti as General Counsel
We’re extremely happy that Luis is joining us and look forward to working with him as we continue to expand our offering to help our customers adapt, evolve and thrive.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in commercial mix analytics, has appointed Luis Vacanti as General Counsel. He will lead the company’s legal operations and will advise the executive team on all matters related to Analytic Partners’ business, including with respect to data, IP and cross-border matters. His appointment comes at a time of high growth and accelerated development for Analytic Partners following the recent investment from Onex Partners.
Luis has more than 15 years of wide-ranging in-house experience, including at technology companies, and joins Analytic Partners from global technology services provider Wizeline, where he was Deputy General Counsel. He previously held a number of roles at WarnerMedia and Claro Video and started his career at global law firm White & Case in its corporate finance practice.
Commenting on the appointment, Omar Dennis, Chief Strategy Officer, said, “Analytic Partners is in an exciting new phase of scalable growth, with a corresponding increase in the complexity of our legal needs. Luis’ experience will be instrumental in ensuring we’re prepared for change, and will support our continued work to drive innovation, deliver new customer solutions, and accelerate company growth for our customers. We’re extremely happy that Luis is joining us and look forward to working with him as we continue to expand our offering to help our customers adapt, evolve and thrive.”
“It is a particularly exciting time to join the company for many reasons,” Luis said. “Analytics Partners is the leading managed software platform for the analysis of marketing spend effectiveness and optimization of marketing spend. The company is also experiencing significant growth with current and new global customers. Finally, as an immigrant, Analytics Partners’ commitment to diversity, including at the executive level, was very important to me. I’m looking forward to working with this well-established team and supporting the company’s initiatives.”
Named a leader in the Forrester 2022 Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions report, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and commercial mix analytics to drive better business outcomes for customers and partners. Analytic Partners’ proprietary algorithms and end-to-end platform enable brands to go from an analytical historical report card to actionable context, to proactively forecast, budget, and optimize business plans using forward-looking, multi-dimensional analysis.
About Analytic Partners
Analytic Partners is the leading cloud-based, managed software platform which provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic Partners, visit its website at www.analyticpartners.com
