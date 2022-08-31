Southern California Nonprofit Project Boon Prepares to Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season
Building Connections and Making an Impact in Underserved Communities
The word boon loosely translates to mean the merit you receive by doing a good deed or achieving a desirable state.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Southern California, Project Boon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to build human connections through community-centric events. Project Boon allows individuals and organizations the ability to make a difference in underserved neighborhoods and communities. The organization plans and coordinates a variety of holiday-based events designed to help community members facing food insecurity, as well as providing access to various social services.
The idea behind Project Boon first came to fruition in 2010, when founders and local business owners, Chris and Karina Suchanek, made the choice to prepare and donate 20 turkeys to help families-in-need realize a happy Thanksgiving via Midnight Mission, a local food bank. However, Chris and Karina found themselves overwhelmed after they arrived at Midnight Mission and realized just how many people actually needed assistance—and they knew that 20 turkeys were not enough. They immediately began brainstorming on how to make more of an impact in the community.
In 2011 the newly founded Project Boon organization hosted its first Eat & Be Well Thanksgiving event in a public park where they served over 2,500 people. From there, Project Boon continued to expand and offer a variety of holiday and need-specific events in an effort to help people and families facing times of struggle. They are proud to provide a platform for neighboring nonprofit agencies who offer everything from health and social services to free haircuts to attendees.
Co-founder Chris Suchanek likes to say that "the word boon loosely translates to mean the merit you receive by doing a good deed or achieving a desirable state.” As such, Project Boon’s philosophy is one that has a foundation in helping underserved families make ends meet during difficult times, while subsequently offering merit to those who would perform public service through volunteer work. Project Boon wants those who are facing hardship to realize that they are not alone, that others care about them, and that a helping hand is available. Therefore, it is the goal and mission of Project Boon to partner with well-meaning individuals, businesses, and other organizations that are interested in giving back.
Project Boon is pleased to partner with the City of Fontana and the Rialto Grocery Outlet for their 11th annual Eat & Be Well Thanksgiving Event, providing service to families who are food insecure on November 23, 2022. The event, held at the Cypress Community Center in Fontana will provide Thanksgiving themed groceries- complete with a whole uncooked turkey so that families are able to enjoy the holiday in their own home, with their loved ones. The event will also provide cooked Thanksgiving meals for those in attendance and the organization will host local nonprofits, businesses, and government agencies who will provide much needed social services and health information to those in attendance.
Project Boon asks that any individual or business that is interested in partnering or donating to enable the success of this event reach out by signing up for their newsletter. You can subscribe by visiting www.projectboon.org. As the event draws nearer, organizers will be in touch to communicate needs in the form of canned food donations, and volunteer opportunities. Donors can also drop off any of these supplies at designated drop off locations: Hitch Burger Rancho Cucamonga, and Hitch Burger Upland.
Currently, Project Boon is seeking individuals or businesses who are willing to donate or volunteer. Local vendors are also encouraged to participate. To learn more about Eat & Be Well and Project Boon, visit http://projectboon.org.
