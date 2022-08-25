Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,074 in the last 365 days.

Filljoy raises $150K to cut plastic waste with bring-your-own-container retail tech

Derrick Chao, Founder of Filljoy

Derrick Chao, Founder of Filljoy

Tech firm joins the TinySeed accelerator to boost its platform that enables plastic-free shopping

Filljoy created a simple solution that helps retailers and shoppers become better environmental stewards. As consumers seek out plastic-free shopping, Filljoy will ensure retailers can meet the demand”
— Tracy Osborn, Principal and Program Director at TinySeed
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filljoy, a company that helps retailers offer customers a simple bring-your-own-container system to cut plastic waste, announced today it raised $150,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.

The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will accelerate Filljoy’s mission to make plastic-free shopping convenient for retailers and their patrons.

“Given the increasingly visible environmental costs of plastic pollution, more retail stores that offer plastic-free shopping are popping up each month — and Filljoy is excited to help them meet that demand with our technology,” said Derrick Chao, founder of Filljoy. “Entering TinySeed provides us with the funding we need to further innovate and help realize our product vision of moving from a point solution to a broader platform for sustainability. It’s also a vote of confidence from institutions that companies can be mission-driven while also driving growth.”

Less than 10 percent of all plastic ever produced has been recycled, according to the United Nations Environment Program. That means the vast majority of plastic is incinerated, sitting in landfills, or polluting oceans and the environment.

Chao launched Filljoy to help fix that problem by offering retailers a simple solution that allows their patrons to bring and fill their own durable containers rather than creating more plastic waste.

Filljoy’s weighing system integrates with a wide range of point-of-sale systems to make the bring-your-own-container refill shopping experience easier and more fun. Patrons simply weigh a container, scan a smart tag, and then round up their coffee beans, grains, or other bulk product. When they return with the filled container, a retailer scans the tag and finishes checkout.

“Filljoy created a simple solution that helps retailers and shoppers become better environmental stewards,” said Tracy Osborn, Principal and Program Director at TinySeed. “As more consumers seek out plastic-free shopping, Filljoy will ensure retailers can meet the demand.”

To date, retailers have diverted over 500,000 plastic containers from the waste stream with the help of Filljoy’s platform. Filljoy's platform is used by more than 50 low-waste refill and grocery stores in North America and is in the process of expanding into the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

As more cities, states, and countries adopt policies that eliminate single-use plastic, Filljoy hopes to further fuel the re-use movement and make bring-your-own-container as common as reusable totes.

“In recent years, plastic pollution has become an increasingly visible scourge on our environment and waterways,” Chao said. “We are still very much in the early adopter stage in terms of the reuse movement. Filljoy and other new technologies that support and streamline this process are crucial to helping grow this movement and making it more mainstream.”

About Filljoy: Launched in 2019, Filljoy is based in Berkeley, Calif., and was founded by Derrick Chao. Filljoy builds technology solutions for retail stores fighting against plastic waste that encourage their customers to refill their own containers when shopping for common household goods and grocery items.

About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 80 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.

Derrick Chao
Filljoy
hello@filljoy.co
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Filljoy raises $150K to cut plastic waste with bring-your-own-container retail tech

Distribution channels: Environment, Retail, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.