PromoPulse raises $150K to amplify swag companies’ marketing and sales
SaaS company joins TinySeed to help promotional product companies to stay top-of-mind with customers
PromoPulse helps promotional product companies stand out and market themselves. We’re excited about PromoPulse’s progress thus far and see big potential for their future.”GARDNER, KANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PromoPulse, a software company that enables promotional product businesses to grow their sales and simplify marketing, announced today it raised $150,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will fuel PromoPulse’s mission to amplify the sales and marketing of businesses that sell swag — also known as the promotional products industry.
“Within the first few months of the TinySeed program I’ve already learned a great deal about how to better run the company and formed tight connections in mastermind groups,” said Jason Nokes, founder of PromoPulse. “Many promotional product distributors do little to no marketing, which greatly reduces their chances of sales. There’s a massive, untapped opportunity to help companies grow their sales and marketing of branded merchandise and PromoPulse is meaningfully stepping into that void.”
PromoPulse created sales and marketing software for promotional product companies that buy, brand, and resell “swag,” such as hats, sunglasses, or pens that you may see at events.
The vast majority of swag companies are small businesses that lack the resources to produce consistent marketing or stay current on tens of thousands of promotional products. PromoPulse’s software helps these distributors gain control of their marketing with powerful automated tools that help drive sales.
PromoPulse’s branded product marketing service, AMP, helps resellers craft outbound marketing emails, schedule social media campaigns, and collect new leads.
“PromoPulse helps promotional product companies stand out and market themselves,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “We’re excited about PromoPulse’s progress thus far and see big potential for their future.”
PromoPulse is already gaining recognition for its success in growing swag companies’ revenue. It now has partnerships with four of the top 10 resellers in the promotional products industry, including Facilisgroup, AIM, American Solutions for Business, and HALO.
With plans to add more tools leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, PromoPulse hopes to become the go-to solution for swag businesses.
“PromoPulse can increase the overall sales growth of promotional products by making marketing tools that are more effective and easier to use,” Nokes said. “Distributors must market their companies to grow and branded product marketing shouldn’t be time-consuming or difficult.”
About PromoPulse: Launched in 2019, PromoPulse is based in Gardner, Kan., and was founded by Jason Nokes. PromoPulse amplifies the sales of branded merchandise through a suite of marketing tools designed specifically for the promotional products industry also known as swag companies.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 80 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
