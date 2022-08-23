Berks County: Upcoming Road Work on Interstate 78
County: Berks
Municipality: Hamburg Borough
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 29 (PA 61) and Exit 30 (Hamburg)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for construction work related to the ongoing Interstate 78/PA 61 Project.
Start date: 8/24/22
Est completion date: 8/24/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Greenwich Township
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 40 (PA 737)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in the westbound direction for work related to the ongoing Interstate 78 Reconstruction Project.
Start date: 8/24/22
Est completion date: 8/24/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 02:00 AM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
