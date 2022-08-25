Ackah Business Immigration Law Launches Global HR Immigration Webinar Series
Ackah Business Immigration Law launched a Canada and U.S. immigration webinar series to provide immigration updates and news to Global HR Professionals.
Immigration laws change rapidly, and our immigration webinar series has the latest information and updates Global HR professionals need to hire talented, educated foreign workers for their businesses.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law based in Calgary with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, said,
"Many Canadian and U.S. companies are facing severe labour shortages as they try to recover from the pandemic, and hiring talented foreign workers is important to their recovery. Immigration programs are changing rapidly, and our Global HR immigration webinar series has the latest information and updates that Human Resources professionals need to recruit and hire talented, educated foreign workers for their businesses."
Ackah Law Immigration Webinar Global HR Series
Topics to be covered in the immigration Global HR Series webinars include:
• Global Parking and Nearshoring: Why U.S. Employers Should Look North to Canada
• Employers and Immigration Benefits
• Canada Doesn’t Have A Digital Nomad Visa - YET! Here are 3 alternatives.
• Executive Express Entry: How Business Owners Can Become Canadian Citizens
Webinar Registration
To register for upcoming webinars, visit the Ackah Law website: https://www.ackahlaw.com/resources/webinars. Upcoming Global HR Series webinars include:
• Canada Doesn't Have a Digital Nomad Visa - Yet!
September 13
• Executive Express Entry
October 19
Webinar OnDemand Replays
All webinars will be recorded and available on-demand for replay on the Ackah Law YouTube channel. Currently available Global HR Series immigration webinars include:
• Global Parking and Nearshoring in Canada for HR Professionals
• Immigration Employment Benefits: What Canadian and U.S. Employers Need To Know
About Ackah Business Immigration Law
Evelyn L. Ackah, BA, LL.B., is the Founder and Managing lawyer at Ackah Business Immigration Law. Based in Calgary with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, Ackah Law exclusively practices immigration law and services clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals Cross Borders Seamlessly™ into Canada and the United States.
Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452‑9515.
Evelyn Ackah
Ackah Business Immigration Law
+1 403-452-9515
