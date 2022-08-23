VSP Williston / Traffic Hazard

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1005352

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/23/22 0639

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 74.8 Richmond

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 0639 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Williston were called to the area of I89 near mile marker 74.8 in Richmond to assist VTrans with the removal of cows from the roadway. It was determined that there were two deceased cows on the shoulder of the northbound lane and one live cow in the median. The live cow was restrained by VTrans personnel until the owner arrived to retrieve the animal. The deceased cows were removed by VTrans. During this incident I89 both north and southbound was shut down to 1 lane each way and the northbound lane was shut down completely by VTrans for a brief period to allow for equipment to remove the deceased animals.

There were no reports regarding vehicle crashes related to this incident.

Troopers were assisted on scene by VTrans and the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742