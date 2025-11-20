UPDATE: St Albans Barracks / Request For Information
The Vermont State Police have identified the individuals. No criminal charges will be pursued as the victim has validated their presence as no longer suspicious.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
Sent: Thursday, November 20, 2025 2:33 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St Albans Barracks / Request For Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2008531
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/19/25 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 171 Lower Ring RD, Montgomery, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Christopher Tracy
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Easton, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/19/25 at approximately 2230 hours, the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was made aware of a Burglary from 171 Lower Ring RD in Montgomery, VT.
Investigation revealed that two unidentified individuals, one male and one female entered the residence taking multiple items before leaving.
Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Emerson and the St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.