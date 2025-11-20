UPDATE: St Albans Barracks / Request For Information

The Vermont State Police have identified the individuals. No criminal charges will be pursued as the victim has validated their presence as no longer suspicious.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2008531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/19/25 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 171 Lower Ring RD, Montgomery, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Christopher Tracy

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Easton, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/19/25 at approximately 2230 hours, the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was made aware of a Burglary from 171 Lower Ring RD in Montgomery, VT.





Investigation revealed that two unidentified individuals, one male and one female entered the residence taking multiple items before leaving.

Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Emerson and the St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



