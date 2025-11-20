Submit Release
UPDATE: St Albans Barracks / Request For Information

The Vermont State Police have identified the individuals. No criminal charges will be pursued as the victim has validated their presence as no longer suspicious.


Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

CASE#: 25A2008531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson                          

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/19/25 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 171 Lower Ring RD, Montgomery, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.                                                 

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Christopher Tracy

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Easton, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/19/25 at approximately 2230 hours, the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was made aware of a Burglary from 171 Lower Ring RD in Montgomery, VT.


 

Investigation revealed that two unidentified individuals, one male and one female entered the residence taking multiple items before leaving.

   

Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Emerson and the St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



