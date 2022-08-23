Microbe Formulas’ Very Own Dr. Todd Is a Featured Panelist on the Upcoming Mitochondrial Summit

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

“Restore Your Mitochondrial Matrix Summit” Highlights 50+ Industry Experts, Including Dr. Todd Watts

In order to reclaim your energy edge and hit peak levels of physical, mental, and biological performance, you need to focus on healing your mitochondria.” — Dr. Todd Watts

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the start of the 8-day virtual “Restore Your Mitochondrial Matrix Summit” that will run through August 30th. In this free summit, registrants will hear from 50+ top doctors, researchers, New York Times bestselling authors, and more on how to maximize the power of mitochondria to create the happiest, healthiest, and most abundant life.

The upcoming summit covers the concept of two kinds of energy: body energy and cellular energy. Body energy is the kind most of us focus on — the kind we feed with caffeine. But cellular energy, the energy our cells use to do everything, comes from healthy, functional mitochondria.

As one of the expert speakers, Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder of health company Microbe Formulas, will be speaking on the panel covering the topic “The Key to Mitochondrial Health and Human Vitality.” He will uncover the key stressors to mitochondria, actions to support their recovery, and natural solutions that speed up the process.

As a sneak peek into his presentation, Dr. Todd shares, “In order to reclaim your energy edge and hit peak levels of physical, mental, and biological performance, you need to focus on healing your mitochondria.”

There will be a wide variety of topics covered throughout the week, including the following:

- Balancing your hormones

- Becoming a stress management pro

- Clearing brain fog and refocusing on your goals

- Healing relationships

- Restoring your energy and unlocking the full capacity of you mitochondria

- Saying “yes” to life again

- Strengthening your immune system

Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications for Microbe, adds, “We all struggle with energy levels and being exhausted and not wanting to miss out — which is why this summit hits home for many individuals. This Mitochondrial Summit is such a great way to gain knowledge on issues that are so prominent in our lives. I’m excited to see what Dr. Todd has to say about this topic, as well as all of the other presenters on the panel.”

In addition to learning from a panel of world-leading experts, those who register for the summit will be able to watch at their own convenience and receive exclusive bonuses, such as gifts and access to education from the panelists.

Those interested in learning more about the Mitochondrial Summit or looking to register to discover 50+ ways to regain energy, focus, and productivity, go here.

