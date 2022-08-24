Quantum Catalyzer (Q-Cat) expands with state-of-the-art lab and office space in U of Maryland Discovery District
We are excited to bring the best ideas in quantum science to the market as useful technologies, specifically in our new home in the Discovery District.”COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Catalyzer (Q-Cat) — the company lowering the barriers to entry for quantum technology — recently relocated to the University of Maryland’s Discovery District, home to other successful quantum startup companies such as IonQ.
Q-Cat’s new headquarters will be at 5825 University Research Court, Suite 2200, in College Park, Maryland. The move provides over 4,000 square feet of newly renovated lab and office space for Q-Cat’s expanding operations. This concentration of commercial quantum activities in the state of Maryland and Prince George's County further fuels the area’s reputation as the “Capital of Quantum.”
Dr. Ronald Walsworth, Q-Cat founder and Director of the University of Maryland’s Quantum Technology Center, explained, “Q-Cat is growing rapidly and needs high quality facilities for further success. The new space in the Discovery District is a perfect fit to Q-Cat’s
needs.”
The mission of Q-Cat is to create and grow successful quantum companies, helping high-impact technology transition out of academia and into the real world. Q-Cat provides its portfolio companies with shared personnel, expertise, and key resources, such as the state-of-the-art lab and office space in the Discovery District. This new home for Q-Cat will also allow hosting of partners and collaborative technical demonstrations, further building the local quantum ecosystem.
To date, Q-Cat has created four quantum companies spanning applications in next-generation microelectronics, specialized research and educational tools, and enabling efficient green energy generation at scale.
“We are thrilled that Q-Cat has joined other successful companies in the Discovery District. Quantum continues to be a growing strength of the University, and Q-Cat’s unique focus on commercialization of quantum technology will result in many more quantum spin-outs, solidifying the Discovery District as a national hub of quantum,” said Ken Ulman, UMD’s Chief Strategy Officer for Economic Development.
The Discovery District, a 150-acre research park of the University of Maryland, offers world-class amenities and spaces for companies of all sizes. The Discovery District currently is home to more than 6,500 employees working at over 60 federal agencies, private companies and nonprofit organizations.
“We are excited to bring the best ideas in quantum science to the market as useful technologies, specifically in our new home in the Discovery District,” Walsworth concluded.
About Quantum Catalyzer
Quantum-Catalyzer (Q-Cat) lowers the barriers to entry for the commercialization of innovative quantum technology. Led by Ronald Walsworth, PhD, a leading quantum researcher with 17 awarded US patents and co-founder of multiple start-ups, Q-Cat offers a full range of facilities, equipment, and technical and business creation expertise. Its headquarters are in The University of Maryland’s Discovery District, which adds to the region’s growing reputation as a center for global quantum science discovery and innovation.
