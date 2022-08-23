iZYREC, the world’s slimmest and most powerful voice recorder, Launches on Kickstarter
1/2 card-sized with an ultra-long 50 days’ battery life. Now live on Kickstarter and is seeking backers with a super discountSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iZYREC™ is a brand with a mission to bring the best digital voice recording products to every corner of the world utilizing state-of-the-art technologies. Its first product, iZYREC mini voice recorder, is designed to meet people’s growing needs for clear, long voice recording in an easy and discreet way. Voice recorders act as a great tool for improving work and study productivity, and also for note-taking important moments, ideas and conversations. That's why we created this tiny but mighty voice recorder and we want to debut it on Kickstarter, to share it with more people.
iZYREC is a perfect new solution for people who rely solely on smartphones to record voices and here is why. Apart from being frequently cut off by push notifications and incoming calls, smartphones are simply not engineered for recording crisp clear speeches, either from a close or a far distance. And they are highly likely to end up recording lots of noises. Users of other conventional voice recorders should also switch to iZYREC. To name a few, they are typically very bulk, inconvenient to use, and difficult to set up.
iZYREC is designed to complement these shortcomings. Don’t be fooled by its compactness, because it can record for a whopping 36 hours in voice-activated mode, the longest among its competitors of a similar size. It is also extremely easy to use. It takes only a slide to switch on and start recording, giving you peace of mind to record discreetly and seamlessly.
It can be used to record lectures, business conferences, work meetings, interviews, voice memos, as well as other important conversations anywhere, anytime without being noticed. You can mark locations in your recording on the app, so you can return to them later as you listen. Dual genuine Knowles SISonic microphones are placed on both sides to capture stereo sound from all directions. Cutting-edge filters and AI technology are applied to cancel out noises for hi-fi sound quality. Voice-activated recording can automatically skip silences. This mini voice recorder will definitely bring your recording experience to the next level.
Moreover, superior to its competitors, iZYREC is also equipped with 32GB EMMC storage, 512Kbps ultra high sound sampling rate, a battery strong enough to stand by for 50 days, and an easy-to-use app loaded with smart settings and features:
Slide-to-Record Easy Operation
50 Days’ Standby Time
Schedule Auto Recording
36Hrs Continuous Recording
450mAh Battery Capacity
512Kbps HD Sound Quality
Paper-Thin and 18g Featherlight
Super 32G EMMC Storage
7-Meter Long Recording Distance
Voice Activated Recording
35dB AI Noise Canceling
Dual Knowles SISonic Microphone
Compatible with Apple iOS, Android, or Any Tablet, PC
WiFi Fast File Syncing
Remote Control via App
Light-off Recording Mode
Privacy Setting with Files Accessibility Only to Yourself
According to Charles Liu, the founder of iZYREC, “Our life story unfolds itself mostly through sound. Sounds imprint precious moments in life. So we should be able to record sounds that memorize our life story when we want, where we want. iZYREC makes it possible.”
If this product holds any allure to you, please head to Kickstarter for further information. Alternatively, iZYREC can be found on its official website izyrec.com.
