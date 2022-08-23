Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,664 in the last 365 days.

WEBINAR: Preparing for a Safe School Year – Back-to-School Safety for K-12 Schools

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on August 30 at 2:00 PM EDT for an informational webinar on back-to-school safety featuring guidance, best practices, and resources for kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) schools.

The session will be held in coordination with the U.S. Department of Education and the Center to Improve Social and Emotional Learning and School Safety.

The webinar will provide an overview of various topics that school personnel should consider when welcoming students back to school while looking to support the safety, security, and wellbeing of all students.

The discussion will feature additional school safety-related resources available through SchoolSafety.gov, as well as a Q&A session.

  • When: August 30, 2022, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT
  • Where: Webex (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event)
  • For: K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; School and District Administrators; Teachers and School Staff; School Counselors and School Psychologists; Emergency Managers; Parents
  • Registration: https://FSSCbacktoschoolwebinar.eventbrite.com

If you have any questions, please contact the School Safety team at SchoolSafety@hq.dhs.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

WEBINAR: Preparing for a Safe School Year – Back-to-School Safety for K-12 Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.