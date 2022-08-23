WEBINAR: Preparing for a Safe School Year – Back-to-School Safety for K-12 Schools

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on August 30 at 2:00 PM EDT for an informational webinar on back-to-school safety featuring guidance, best practices, and resources for kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) schools.

The session will be held in coordination with the U.S. Department of Education and the Center to Improve Social and Emotional Learning and School Safety.

The webinar will provide an overview of various topics that school personnel should consider when welcoming students back to school while looking to support the safety, security, and wellbeing of all students.

The discussion will feature additional school safety-related resources available through SchoolSafety.gov, as well as a Q&A session.

When: August 30, 2022, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT

Webex (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event) For: K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; School and District Administrators; Teachers and School Staff; School Counselors and School Psychologists; Emergency Managers; Parents

If you have any questions, please contact the School Safety team at SchoolSafety@hq.dhs.gov.