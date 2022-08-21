Troop G Weekly Report - 08/15/2022 - 08/21/2022

On 08/15/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Arielle Vieira (26) of New Hampshire for criminal speeding 101/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in Scarborough. She was summonsed for the speed.

On 08/17/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Romit Shah (47) of New York, NY, on the ME Turnpike northbound. His driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension. His vehicle was towed away.

On 08/17/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Jacob Levesque (29) of Kennebunk on the ME Turnike at the 48 tolls. His driver’s license was found to be suspended and he had active bail conditions. He was charged with Operation after Suspension and Violation of Conditions of Release. His vehicle was towed away.

On 08/17/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the S. Portland area. While monitoring traffic Tr. Phillips received a complaint of a multi-vehicle crash near MM 41 NB. Troopers Phillips, Ellis, and Keim located the crash and those involved. After interviewing the driver who was said to have caused the crash, field sobriety was conducted and the driver was taken into custody. The subject was transported to the Troop B barracks for testing. Test results showed a BrAC above the legal limit.

On 08/18/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Augusto Luemba (22) of Sabattus for speeding on the ME turnpike southbound in Portland. His license was found to be suspended. He was summonsed for the suspension and the vehicle was towed.

On 08/18/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the Wells area. While monitoring traffic Tr. Phillips received a complaint of erratic operations on a vehicle NB from MM 17. Tr. Phillips was able to locate the vehicle in Saco and monitor operation before conducting a traffic stop. After interviewing the driver and conducting field sobriety the driver was taken into custody. The subject was transported to the York Police Department for testing. Test results showed a BrAC above the legal limit.

On 08/19/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Kieontae Sims (22) of Auburn on Lisbon St. in Lewiston at the Turnpike Exit 80. His driver’s license was found to be suspended and he had active bail conditions. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and Violation of Conditions of Release. His vehicle was towed away.

On 08/19/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Johnee Tibbs (25) of Massachusetts for criminal speeding 87/50 (construction) on the ME turnpike southbound in South Portland. She was summonsed for the speed.

On 08/19/2022, Tr. Phillips was conducting traffic enforcement on I95 in the Auburn area. While monitoring traffic Tr. Phillips had a vehicle pass him traveling at 106 mph in a 70-mph zone. Tr. Phillips conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle without issue. The driver was summonsed for criminal speed.

On 08/20/2022, Tr. Foley stopped Leslie Vaccaro (56) near mile marker 36 on I-95 for erratic operation. Voccaro’s license was suspended. Voccaro was issued a summons and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

On 08/21/2022, Cpl. Sucy pulled over Joshua Poissant (34) of Arundel in Sabattus at 85 Southbound. After further investigation Poissant was arrested for a bail violation for being with the female he had a recent DV with. Poissant was charged with Felony VCR.

On 08/18/2022, Cpl. Physic participated in a well-attended community event where they handed out backpacks and school supplies.