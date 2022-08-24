ISSIP Announces Fall Summit Speakers, Topics
IBM's Joanne Wright to Keynote, Power Program to Explore ‘Future of Expertise at Speed, Scale and Complexity’
Our first 2022 Summit included excellent examples of what leading organizations were doing to prepare for the future. I’m looking forward to continuing that conversation and pushing toward the ‘how’”SANTA CLARA,, CA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global membership organization advancing Service Innovation to better serve people, business and society, announced speakers and topics and opened registration for its September 28th Discovery Summit - Part 2.
— Terri Griffith, president of ISSIP
Industry struggles to hire the adaptive talent needed to keep up with accelerating change and to digitally transform operations and ecosystems. Universities struggle to successfully graduate increasingly diverse individuals with needed skills, experience, and mindsets to hit-the-ground-running and succeed, even as some question the need for a university education. Governments realize that the sustainable wealth of nations depends more than ever on high-skill, high-pay, highly-engaged workers within their borders. Simultaneously, individuals face a dizzying array of 'opportunities' to up-skill for more pay, but struggle to choose the best path for quality-of-life. New technologies and a host of disruptive and impending world events, only add to the complexity of this important topic - the future of expertise.
Participants for ISSIP Discovery Summit Part 2 will review findings of an advance ISSIP poll, hear from IBM, Cisco, Resilinc and Waltz Health top executives and from thought leaders at the intersection of academia and industry in Europe (University of Aachen, Warwick University) and the US (Harvard University) and take on breakout discussion for deeper connection on key topics.
“Our first Future of Expertise Summit included excellent examples of what leading organizations were doing to prepare for the future. I’m looking forward to continuing that conversation and pushing toward the ‘how,’” stated Terri Griffith, president of ISSIP, and Keith Beedie Chair in Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Simon Fraser University.
The virtual program will include:
Keynote Address - Joanne Wright, SVP Enterprise Operations & Services, IBM, “Expertise in the Times of Digital Transformation”
Dr. Hila Lifshitz-Assaf of Warwick University/Harvard "Would anyone shout "Eureka" in 2032? The process of innovation and creativity in the Digital Age." In this talk, Prof Lifshitz-Assaf will share with us her groundbreaking research on the changing nature of expertise and its impact on the innovation process. This research suggests to question our underlying assumptions on how we organize for research and development and creative problem solving processes more broadly. She will describe her key findings from conducting field research with NASA, IRI and her new work to receive our thoughts and insights as well on what the future holds.
Panel Discussion & Dialogue: "The Future of Expertise at speed, scale and complexity," moderated by Terri Griffith, President of ISSIP and Keith Beedie Chair for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Simon Fraser University, with Bindiya Vakil, CEO of Resilinc, Warner de Gooijer, GIS Lead for Cisco, Sunil Kripalani, CTO of Waltz Health and Gerhard Gudergan, CEO Metropolitan Cities MC GmbH | Head of Research at FIR (Univ. of Aachen, GY).
+a special pre-release offer for all participants from Martin Fleming, former Chief Economist of IBM, and author of, 'Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution,' which promises to be one of the most important books released post pandemic, coming out on Oct. 5, 2022.
ISSIP will publish a white paper to highlight key insights and learnings shared at this event, building on those of Discovery Summit "Future of Expertise - Part 1" (conducted on June 29th, click for info and white paper).
When: Wed. September 28, 2022, (Virtual) 9-11:00 am US Pacific Time (12 pm -2:00 pm ET USA; 6pm-8:30pm CET)
Event Lead & Contact: Michele Carroll, Executive Director of ISSIP
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘I Zip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, value co-creation for the benefit of people, business and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 42 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious, annual ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
Michele Carroll
ISSIP, Executive Director
+1 925-980-1767
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn