ISSIP Presents 2026 President Prof. Haluk Demirkan with Inaugural Founders’ Mentoring Medal

Dr. Haluk Demirkan ISSIP 2026 President, Inaugural ISSIP Founders' Mentoring Medal

An architect of innovation, Prof. Demirkan is recognized for bridging industry and academia

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) leadership is proud to announce that Professor Haluk Demirkan, the Senior Applied Research Scientist and Technologist, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the ISSIP Founders’ Mentoring Medal.This prestigious award, to be presented every five years, was established to recognize individuals who have made significant, lasting contributions to the future of service innovation through exceptional mentoring.Architect of Innovation: Honoring Prof. Haluk DemirkanProf. Demirkan, the 2026 President of ISSIP has also, since 2012, served as a Founding Board Member, and ISSIP Ambassador. He is a Milgard Endowed Professor in the University of Washington Tacoma’s Milgard School of Business, and Principal Scientist at Amazon Devices and Services. His selection recognizes his pivotal role in shaping the past, present, and future of ISSIP and of service innovation and experiences.Prof. Demirkan is recognized for bridging industry and academia. His contributions include:--Thought Leadership: Extensive research and science-enabled solution development on service systems innovation, data-, information-, and analytics-as-services, cognitive science and AI services, T-shaped professionals, and the future of talent in the AI Era.--Program Development: Establishing and managing major ISSIP initiatives, including conferences, publications, badges/credentials, research programs, research competitions, and event series.--Strategic Growth: As a founding board member, he is co-developing and spearheading the ISSIP for-fee credential program in the context of innovation of services & experiences with and for Artificial Intelligence.According to the nomination tribute, Prof. Demirkan "has had a hand in establishing and running most of ISSIP major programs," making him a highly deserving recipient of this founder-level recognition.About the ISSIP Founders’ Mentoring MedalThe ISSIP Founders’ Mentoring Medal celebrates the vital role mentoring plays in driving progress and excellence within the field. The Medal honors those who generously share expertise to nurture and inspire future generations of professionals. Recipients are evaluated on four key criteria:Impact: Demonstrable effects on the careers of mentees and the community.Commitment: Consistent, long-term dedication beyond regular duties.Leadership: Recognized influence in guiding others.Values Alignment: Adherence to ISSIP’s core values of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.Selection ProcessFor this inaugural 2025 medal, nominations were reviewed by the ISSIP presidents from the preceding five years: Deb Stokes, Utpal Mangla, Terri Griffith, Ulf Vinneras, and Gerhard Gudergan. The award, which includes a physical plaque and digital badge, was formally presented during the January 2026 ISSIP Progress call with its Board of Directors and global community.About ISSIPThe International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), (pronounced ‘eye zip’), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional association co-founded by IBM, Cisco, HP, and several universities in 2012. ISSIP’s mission is to advance service innovation to benefit people, business and society. ISSIP’s global community of thousands in 76 countries is recognized for the power of its thought leadership, publishing platform and programs that connect individuals and organizations to learn, share, and co-create knowledge to advance human-centered service systems. Learn more at www.issip.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.