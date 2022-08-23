Submit Release
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Revokes Warehouse and Grain Dealer Licenses of B & B Farm Store, Inc., of Jesup, IA

Warehouse operator and grain dealer consents to voluntary revocation of licenses

DES MOINES, Iowa (August 23, 2022) – The court appointed receiver for B & B Farm Store, Inc. has consented to a voluntary revocation of the warehouse and grain dealer licenses for B & B Farm Store, Inc. of Jesup, Iowa.

As a result of this action, an incurrence date is now effective to file a claim with the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund (Fund). A claimant has until December 18, 2022, to file a warehouse or grain dealer claim with the Fund. To learn more about the Fund, visit this resource page.

B & B Farm Store, Inc.’s licenses were suspended and revoked in accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 203 and 203C. 

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Grain Warehouse Bureau regulates and examines the financial solvency of grain dealers and grain warehouse operators. The functions of the Bureau include warehouse licensing, warehouse examination, grain dealer licensing, and grain dealer examinations.

