Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,114 in the last 365 days.

Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with LSU Tigers Football Offensive Lineman Emery Jones

McKernan partners with hometown hero Emery Jones ahead of his first season as an offensive lineman for the Tigers.

McKernan partners with hometown hero Emery Jones ahead of his first season as an offensive lineman for the Tigers.

McKernan partners with hometown hero Emery Jones ahead of his first season as an offensive lineman for the Tigers.

Emery’s love for the Tigers, coupled with his admirable attitude and impressive high school stats, makes him the ideal student athlete to partner with my firm.”
— Gordon McKernan
LA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Emery Jones, a Baton Rouge native and freshman offensive lineman for the Tigers Football team.

Growing up between Plaquemines and Baton Rouge, Jones’ heart has bled purple and gold from day one. Jones received his first college football offer from Coach Ed Orgeron, former head coach for the Tigers Football team. His first offer was soon followed by several others from colleges across the nation, resulting in 14 total offers. While Jones was faced with a variety of choices, his dream of playing for the Tigers trumped all others.

“I’m a sucker for a hometown hero. Emery’s love for the Tigers, coupled with his admirable attitude and impressive high school stats, makes him the ideal student athlete to partner with my firm. I have faith that he will do grand things with the Tigers,” said McKernan.

The 4-star prospect played high school football at Baton Rouge’s Catholic High School, which sits just 10 minutes away from Death Valley. Jones was named 5A first team All-State in 2020 and 2021 after helping the CHS Bears win back-to-back Division I state titles. Also playing as a key member of his high school basketball team, Jones has a gift for dedication and versatility.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

You just read:

Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with LSU Tigers Football Offensive Lineman Emery Jones

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.