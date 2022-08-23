Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with LSU Tigers Football Offensive Lineman Emery Jones
McKernan partners with hometown hero Emery Jones ahead of his first season as an offensive lineman for the Tigers.
Emery’s love for the Tigers, coupled with his admirable attitude and impressive high school stats, makes him the ideal student athlete to partner with my firm.”LA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Emery Jones, a Baton Rouge native and freshman offensive lineman for the Tigers Football team.
— Gordon McKernan
Growing up between Plaquemines and Baton Rouge, Jones’ heart has bled purple and gold from day one. Jones received his first college football offer from Coach Ed Orgeron, former head coach for the Tigers Football team. His first offer was soon followed by several others from colleges across the nation, resulting in 14 total offers. While Jones was faced with a variety of choices, his dream of playing for the Tigers trumped all others.
“I’m a sucker for a hometown hero. Emery’s love for the Tigers, coupled with his admirable attitude and impressive high school stats, makes him the ideal student athlete to partner with my firm. I have faith that he will do grand things with the Tigers,” said McKernan.
The 4-star prospect played high school football at Baton Rouge’s Catholic High School, which sits just 10 minutes away from Death Valley. Jones was named 5A first team All-State in 2020 and 2021 after helping the CHS Bears win back-to-back Division I state titles. Also playing as a key member of his high school basketball team, Jones has a gift for dedication and versatility.
