WelcomeHome CRM Software Announces Momentum, Growth, Customer Success

Strong Sales Enable Continued Investment, Expanded Headquarters in Buckhead Tech District

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the anniversary of its first implementation, WelcomeHome Software, an advanced customer relationship management (CRM) platform for senior housing operators, announces tremendous company growth for the third year since its launch. The revolutionary platform helps senior living communities streamline operations related to multi-channel communications, sales tracking, referral management and system integration, providing operators with a competitive advantage to become top performers in the industry.

Since launching WelcomeHome Software’s unparalleled CRM in 2019, the compound annual growth rate for the number of communities served is 657%. Business growth for the company in 2022 was 208% over the previous year, with projections of double that in 2023.

The company’s service, development, and business operations have grown accordingly. WelcomeHome continues to invest in its solutions and technology services and recently doubled its product and customer success teams. For enhanced efficiency and to accommodate the growing number of staff members, WelcomeHome has moved its headquarters to a 5,000 square foot office in Buckhead, in the heart of the tech hub of Atlanta. “With this move, we look forward to attracting the most innovative talent in the sector,” said John Lariccia, WelcomeHome’s Co-founder and CEO.

The WelcomeHome branding has also been revamped and will feature a new logo and updated home page.

“WelcomeHome’s CRM is designed to make the lives of sales and marketing teams easier while improving the economics and operation of their senior living communities,” states Lariccia. “We’re proud of our 5-star Google reviews and exceptional Glassdoor rating, but it’s our unwavering commitment that makes this a win-win success story for the WelcomeHome team and all of our clients.”

WelcomeHome’s first implementation was with Vitality Living. According to Julie Podewitz, former CMO for Vitality, “WelcomeHome’s customer relationship management platform revolutionized the way Vitality Living approached sales.”

Senior housing operators across the country such as Vitality, Sinceri, Jaybird, Juniper Communities, Cedarhurst, and Arbor have praised the CRM software for helping their sales team do their job efficiently and effectively. WelcomeHome’s advanced technology has been attributed to increasing occupancy, building engagement, and driving success in senior living communities.

About WelcomeHome Software

WelcomeHome provides leading technology for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space. The company’s signature platform is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system, providing mobile apps and seamless integration with lead generation, medical, billing, and other systems to give senior living operators a competitive advantage. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog to keep up with our new developments. For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://www.welcomehomesoftware.com.