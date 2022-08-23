Proposed pavement replacement of U.S. 218 bridge over abandoned railroad crossing 2.6 miles north of U.S. 30 in Benton County to be discussed on August 30, 2022

AMES, Iowa – August 23, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed pavement replacement on U.S. 218 over the abandoned railroad crossing 2.6 miles north of the north junction of U.S. 30 in Benton County.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in Spring of 2024.

Traffic will be maintained at certain times during construction; however, it will be necessary to reduce traffic down to one lane via the use of flaggers during the removal of the bridge rail, guardrail, and placement of the flowable mortar. In addition, there will be a traffic detour during a portion of the summer months. More details will be provided once the contract period is known. When US 218 is closed, traffic will be detoured via county roads E-44 and V-66 and US 30.

For general information regarding the project contact, Catherine Cutler, Transportation Planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-286-4908, email Catherine.cutler@iowadot.us.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot5025. Comments must be received by September 21, 2022 to be considered.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.