Equator Outdoor Refrigerator Announced As Winner Of 2022 TWICE Magazine VIP Award

Outdoor Refrigerator - The Winner of 2022 TWICE Magazine VIP Award

The innovative and compact appliance received the magazine’s top honor in the Outdoor and Tech category.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Equator Advanced Appliances OR 230 Outdoor Refrigerator received the coveted 2022 VIP Award in the Outdoor and Tech Category from TWICE Magazine. The magazine, which specializes in consumer electronics, gives out these awards annually to products that have proven to be the best in the industry.

“We are incredibly pleased that the OR 230 Outdoor Refrigerator was named winner of the TWICE Magazine Outdoor and Tech product category award,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As an industry leader in the consumer electronics world, this award further validates the hard work that our entire team puts in on a daily basis. We are always pushing the limits on what our appliances can do, which makes this honor all the more special.”

Lauded as a sleek addition to any outdoor bar or patio space, the OR 230 Outdoor Refrigerator delivers unparalleled features that aren’t found in comparable models. This refrigerator is built specifically for outdoor use. Its powerful compressor cooling system means that, no matter how hot it gets outside, food and beverages stay cool inside. Locking casters and leveling legs make it effortless to transport the unit between locations, and prevents accidents. The built-in door lock ensures that only intended individuals can access the contents of the fridge, which is an ultra valuable feature to have when used exclusively outdoors.

On the interior, the OR 230 boasts stainless steel wire shelving and a bright LED light. Other noteworthy features include an exterior LED display, electronic touchpad temperature controls, automatic defrosting, waterproofing, an Energy Star rating, and ETL/UL certification.

The Equator Advanced Appliances OR 230 Outdoor Refrigerator is now available for purchase to the general public.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.