Police Arrest Man After Allegedly Carjacking Driver In Baltimore City

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE) – Maryland State Police and U.S. Marshals on Friday located and arrested a man wanted for a carjacking that took place earlier this month in Baltimore City.

The suspect, Treverrick Jamal Robinson, 24, of Baltimore was wanted for armed carjacking and related offenses by the Baltimore Police Department. Maryland State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Robinson on Friday in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive in Baltimore. Robinson was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility for processing.

Robinson was wanted by Baltimore Police for an armed carjacking that took place on August 1. According to investigators, Robinson ordered a ride on social media. When the driver arrived, Robinson used a handgun to carjack the driver.

Maryland State Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which consists of police from several jurisdictions including the Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore County Police Department, Howard County Police Department, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The Baltimore Police Department continues to lead the investigation. For additional information regarding the incident, please email mediarelations@baltimorepolice.org.

Treverrick Jamal Robinson

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

