Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,443 in the last 365 days.

ExpressJet Airlines Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and Ceases All Flight Operations

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA-area-based ExpressJet Airlines today filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in Delaware and ceased all flight operations.

ExpressJet has been operating as “aha!” from Reno-Tahoe to 11 cities in the western states and has also been providing ad-hoc charter services over the past six months. ExpressJet is the “reboot” of the airline that flew as Delta Connection and United Express for several decades and is the amalgamation of the erstwhile Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express. At its peak, ExpressJet operated more than 450 aircraft.

“A combination of conditions led us to this decision,” said Subodh Karnik, Chairman and CEO of ExpressJet. “Despite the valiant efforts of our employees to overcome challenges, and despite great support by our cities and airports – especially Reno-Tahoe and the community there, we arrived at a point where termination of operations was in the best interest of our stakeholders,” he added.

The Company cited the following as key reasons for the decision:
• Growth, a core element of its business plan, was hampered by lack of availability of aircraft and the inability to swiftly establish passenger servicing infrastructure in smaller airports.
• Lower revenues, from factors including the impact of COVID-19 variants and the inability to implement hotel bundle offers - foundational to aha!’s “air hotel adventure” plans.
• Fuel prices and other cost inputs exercised an unexpected toll on finances.

Customers should contact their credit card company to request refunds. Unfortunately, ExpressJet is unable to assist with alternate travel arrangements.

The company expects to enter into an orderly court-supervised liquidation in the coming weeks.

ExpressJet Corporate Communications
ExpressJet Airlines
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ExpressJet Airlines Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and Ceases All Flight Operations

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.