ExpressJet Airlines Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and Ceases All Flight Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA-area-based ExpressJet Airlines today filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in Delaware and ceased all flight operations.
ExpressJet has been operating as “aha!” from Reno-Tahoe to 11 cities in the western states and has also been providing ad-hoc charter services over the past six months. ExpressJet is the “reboot” of the airline that flew as Delta Connection and United Express for several decades and is the amalgamation of the erstwhile Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express. At its peak, ExpressJet operated more than 450 aircraft.
“A combination of conditions led us to this decision,” said Subodh Karnik, Chairman and CEO of ExpressJet. “Despite the valiant efforts of our employees to overcome challenges, and despite great support by our cities and airports – especially Reno-Tahoe and the community there, we arrived at a point where termination of operations was in the best interest of our stakeholders,” he added.
The Company cited the following as key reasons for the decision:
• Growth, a core element of its business plan, was hampered by lack of availability of aircraft and the inability to swiftly establish passenger servicing infrastructure in smaller airports.
• Lower revenues, from factors including the impact of COVID-19 variants and the inability to implement hotel bundle offers - foundational to aha!’s “air hotel adventure” plans.
• Fuel prices and other cost inputs exercised an unexpected toll on finances.
Customers should contact their credit card company to request refunds. Unfortunately, ExpressJet is unable to assist with alternate travel arrangements.
The company expects to enter into an orderly court-supervised liquidation in the coming weeks.
ExpressJet Corporate Communications
ExpressJet Corporate Communications
ExpressJet Airlines
