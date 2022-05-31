ExpressJet Airlines Names Bobby Looney Director of Safety
ExpressJet Airlines LLC announces that Bobby Looney has joined the company as its new Director of Safety.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpressJet Airlines LLC announces that Bobby Looney has joined the company as its new Director of Safety.
Looney has almost 20 years of airline experience, most of that in aviation safety roles. He previously served in Director of Safety and Security positions with Delta Ground Services, Compass Airlines, Dynamic International Airways, Aerodynamics, Inc., and World Airways. He also served as Check Airmen for multiple airlines.
“Bobby Looney comes to us with an extensive background in aviation safety and airline operations experience. He is a key addition to the team helping continue ExpressJet’s outstanding safety performance.” said ExpressJet President John Greenlee.
Looney holds a bachelor’s degree in science and business management from Oklahoma City University. He is also a graduate of the National Transportation Department’s Aircraft Accident Investigation and the FAA Academy’s Aviation Safety Action Programs. In addition to his extensive airline career, Looney served as a Flight Engineer with the U.S. Air Force.
###
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company’s services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is owned by KAir Enterprises and its affiliates. www.expressjet.com
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights. Operating out of the Reno-Lake Tahoe region, aha! is servicing high-quality destinations throughout California, Oregon and Washington. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! is partnering with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com
