aha! Reports Exceptional Operating Performance for July 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today reported operating performance for July 2022 that includes a record 100% all-in* completion and a 95.6% on time arrivals rate**.
“Our stellar operating performance in July was because of the hard work of our team members and partners – we’re all focused on running an airline our customers can rely on,” said Subodh Karnik, CEO of ExpressJet, parent company of aha!. “July is one of the busiest travel periods of the year and the fact that our team delivered a 100% completion rate is something we all take pride in.”
aha!, short for air-hotel-adventure, flies from 11 exciting cities throughout California, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Among the destinations connected nonstop to Reno-Tahoe International Airport are: Bend/Redmond, Fresno/Yosemite, Ontario/Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Santa Rosa/Napa Valley, and Spokane. All routes are operated with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets.
To learn more about where we fly and to see our full schedule from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, visit our website at www.flyaha.com
* “completion” excludes external factors such as weather. aha! had zero cancelations for any reason – for a 100% “all-in” completion.
** “on time arrivals” as measured by the DOT is the percentage of flights arriving within 14 minutes of published scheduled time.
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! is partnering with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com.
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company's services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes.
###
