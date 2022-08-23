Genomics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Genomics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Genomics Global Market Report 2022”, the genomics market is expected to grow from $27.58 billion in 2021 to $32.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The genomics market is expected to reach $63.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%. Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market.

Key Trends In The Genomics Market

Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

Overview Of The Genomics Market

The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.

Genomics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract and Software), Reagents (Including Reagents and Consumables)

• By Process: Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis

• By End User: Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global genomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as 10X Genomics, Qiagen NV, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Zephyrus Biosciences Inc., Illumina Inc., Affymetrix, Angle PLC, Denovo Sciences Inc., Diagnologix LLC, DNA Electronics Ltd, Enumeral, Epic Sciences, Kellbenx Inc., Resolution Bio Science Inc., Wafergen Bio-systems Inc., Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellBio, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad, Carl Zeiss Microscopy, Cell Microsystems, Cellsee Diagnostics, CellSorter, Cytena, CytoTrack, Dolomite Bio, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Fluxion Biosciences.

Genomics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides genomics industry overview. The market report analyzes and genomics global market forecast market size, genomics global market growth drivers, genomics global market segments, genomics global market major players, genomics global market growth across geographies, and genomics global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The genomics market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

