MORF AI Announces Fine Art Photographer Chris Fallows Exhibit During FOCUS Art Fair at the Louvre 1-4 September 2022
Chris Fallows and MORF AI collaboration ‘Leviathan’ showcased at the MORF AI exhibition during Focus Art Fair BOOM at Carrousel du Louvre 1-4 September 2022.
MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio that delivers fine art to digital screens by award-winning artists that use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, and neuroscience.
MORF AI is a strategic partner of HongLee Curator and a leading gallerist at FOCUS Art Fair. MORF AI delivers fine art to digital screens by award-winning artists who use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, visual effects, and neuroscience, and will be showcasing bespoke art from its collective of tech-enabled fine artists and photographers.
At this year’s show, MORF AI will feature the works of Chris Fallows, a South African-born wildlife fine art photographer whose world-renowned investment-grade collection of limited-edition works artistically celebrate the greatest wildlife icons on our planet. Chris has spent decades photographing wildlife, traversing seven continents with his wife Monique. His work has been featured regularly on CNN, BBC, Discovery Channel, and other global networks. He also co-hosted ‘The Air Jaws’ TV franchise from 2001 to 2022 on Shark Week, and has 14 shark documentaries under his belt, including the Emmy-nominated ‘Ultimate Air Jaws’.
MORF AI CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Birnbaum stated, "Chris Fallows possesses the ideal combination of artistic talent, patience, tenacity, kindness, foresight and generosity to use his lens to capture the spirit of the planet's most iconic creatures. I felt the significance of the precious moments of Chris's photographs. Each of Chris' images showcase his magnificent talent and his incredible passion. I knew MORF AI should team up with Chris to help spread the word about saving these incredible creatures. We are honored to add a new dimension to Chris' work. MORF AI's digital transformation of "Leviathan" represents humanity's ability to unleash an infinitely perfect future."
Fallows collaborated with MORF AI's Academy Award Oscar-winning studio team to bring to life the world’s most iconic marine piece, ‘Leviathan’, the image which he says has taken him across various oceans over a number of decades in order to capture. The new moving digital artwork 'Leviathan' was created as a fine art piece.
Chris Fallows says: "My collaboration with MORF AI enables an important application of modern technology to showcase the splendor of wildlife to a new audience. I believe the MORF AI team is committed not only to pushing the boundaries of what is now artistically possible with technology, but also to assisting me in my endeavors to inspire and marry the digital world with the need to conserve the natural world."
Fallow's artistic style focuses on connecting with his subjects through intriguing low angles, moody and dramatic backdrops and intimate perspectives. His work not only highlights the threats facing our planet, but also visually inspires individuals, corporations and the next generation to cherish and protect our planet's surviving icons through impactful and meaningful fine art. In doing so, he hopes to be a part of the movement that inspires humanity to find new ways to coexist with and safeguard biodiversity.
The new moving digital artwork of the iconic ‘Leviathan’ photograph was reimagined in collaboration with Fallows by MORF AI and produced as a new fine art piece placed on the MORF AI ArtStick™. MORF AI’s ArtStick adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first technology that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level.
Chris and his wife Monique donate the proceeds from the sale of his works to charities with which they are involved and a network of conservation organizations that are actively working to protect the environment.
Interested parties may request an appointment to meet with Scott Birnbaum during the exhibition from 1-4 September during FOCUS Art Fair BOOM at Carrousel du Louvre by emailing scott@morf.gallery.
ABOUT MORF AI
MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio. MORF AI delivers fine art to digital screens by artists winning Oscars and other prestigious awards. MORF AI artists use cutting-edge technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, visual effects, and neuroscience. Moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, mesmerizing wildlife, 3D moving fractals, creative robots, and quantum-computer born artwork with AI brains are all featured in MORF AI's gallery. MORF AI has introduced an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery, elevating premium art collecting to a new level. MORF AI, Inc. owns the trademark ArtStick™.
ABOUT Chris Fallows
Chris Fallows is a wildlife fine art photographer from South Africa with a world-renowned investment grade collection of Limited-Edition art works that artistically celebrate our planet's greatest wildlife icons. Fallows' work has been featured on CNN, BBC, Discovery Channel, and a number of other global networks.
ABOUT HongLee Curator and FOCUS Art Fair
FOCUS Art Fair Boom is a contemporary art fair, organized by HongLee Curator. Each year, new themes are presented through the productions of many artists and galleries via meetings, newsletters, or online exhibitions. FOCUS Art Fair is based on creating an ecosystem that allows artists to share their work with the viewer while communicating with galleries and collectors.
The Future of FOCUS Art Fair
For 2023, HongLee Curator is excited to announce that MORF AI will join each upcoming FOCUS Art Fair, as the platform expands to reach even more international art enthusiasts. May of 2023 will be the first FOCUS Art Fair during New York Art Week at the prestigious Chelsea Industrial and will then move to Seoul and then London later in 2023, extending the movement to prominent international art themes, and contributing novel, emerging creativity to the community
Scott Birnbaum
MORF AI, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other