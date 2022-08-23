The Muck Sets Sail for Annual Signature Gala on Saturday, August 27th
FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muck will host its signature gala on Saturday, August 27th, 2022. Adopting a new theme each year, this year’s gala will take guests on a tropical “Voyage to Paradise.” Featuring live surf music, Polynesian dance, and a volcano eruption, The Muck will be transformed into the luxurious ocean liner SS Muckenthaler as she calls at the tiny island of “Muckatoa.”
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for a silent auction with hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, followed by a plated dinner by Colette’s Catering and Events. Proceeds from the annual gala help underwrite The Muck’s mission to inspire the human spirit through the arts.
A special thank you to this year's Gala Sponsors: GigabitNow, OC Elder Law, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Meridian Travel, Colette's Catering and Events, Kathy RIddle and Don Albert.
The Muck’s previous galas have taken guests up the Nile in 1936, down the Mississippi in the 1880s, and on a 1950s Scavenger Hunt through Fullerton!
***
The Muck mission is to celebrate the human spirit through the arts.
Walter and Adella Muckenthaler built the 18 room mansion in 1925 atop this hill in Fullerton and it served as the center of their citrus and nut farming business, as well as their family home, for more than four decades.
In 1965, their son Harold Muckenthaler donated the mansion and the surrounding 8.5 acres to the city with the proviso that his childhood home be used to provide the public with experiences that stimulate creativity and imagination, while conserving the heritage and architecture of the estate.
And in 1999, The Muckenthaler Mansion received designation by the National Registry of Historic places.
Today, though the City of Fullerton maintains ownership of the property, it is managed by The Muckenthaler Cultural Center Foundation and its elected Board of Directors. The City and the Muck enjoy a strong spirit of cooperation in the best interest of our mutual constituents.
The Muck produces nearly 100 events annually. These include concerts in our extraordinary outdoor amphitheatre and indoor cabaret space, five free-to-the-community Cultural Festivals, our Art gallery exhibits, a lecture series, and occasional film events.
The Muck is also the premier wedding venue in the region; and we are proud to have Colette's Catering, our exclusive on-site wedding planners and caterers, leading that effort.
Our education department continues to grow in both performance and reach. In the past few years we have expanded from one summer day camp, to five—including one for kids on the Autism spectrum. We have built a world class recording studio and strengthened the finest ceramics facility in the region. Our classes served over 40,000 people each year. Some of these are classes here on site, but many are in facilities for victims of domestic violence, or shelters for the homeless. Some are in the schools and libraries of Fullerton, some are in prisons in Southern California.
We follow Harold Muckenthaler's vision. We inspire through the arts.
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center, known affectionately as The Muck, is located at 1201 West Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, California 92833.
***
Ana Cottle
Muckenthaler Cultural Center
7147386595
email us here