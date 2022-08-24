Albuquerque Further Expands Automated Speed Enforcement Program
Provider NovoaGlobal® Installs Three Additional Photo Enforcement Cameras
We are proud to provide NovoaGlobal’s latest speed enforcement technology at new locations and continue changing dangerous driving behaviors to save the lives of Albuquerque’s families and visitors”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico continues to expand its speed camera program to encourage safe driving on dangerous roads throughout the City. NovoaGlobal® is working with City officials to install three additional advanced photo enforcement cameras where the most dangerous speeding occurs.
— Carlos Lofstedt, NovoaGlobal President & CEO
The speed monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that speed. If a driver speeds, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Albuquerque Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review.
“We are proud to work with Albuquerque officials to provide NovoaGlobal’s latest speed enforcement technology at new locations where we will continue to change dangerous driving behaviors and save the lives of Albuquerque’s families and visitors,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
