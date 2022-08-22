Elevations Nation to Sponsor USA Rugby Men’s Sevens Jersey at the HSBC Los Angeles Sevens International Tournament
August 27-28th, 2022
Elevations Nation, a lifestyle-driven membership program by Elevations Hotels and Resorts, today announced an event partnership with USA Rugby Men's Sevens team for the HSBC Los Angeles Sevens, the largest annual rugby competition in North America. The international tournament will take place August 27- 28th, at the Dignity Health Sports Park,18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson, California.
— Alex Rizk, founder and CEO at Elevations Nation
This year, Los Angeles hosts the grand finale of the men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022, and the race to be crowned champions could not be closer. With 16 of the top Olympic rugby teams in the world represented, the LA Sevens tournament is expected to draw over 45,000 international fans over the weekend. To purchase tickets, visit lasevensrugby.com.
As the official jersey sponsor, the USA players' jerseys will be branded with Elevations Nation Las Vegas to acknowledge the symmetry of the Rugby Lifestyle and Elevations Nation new lifestyle brand. Ticket holders will also have the opportunity to win giveaways from Elevations Nation throughout the tournament, including Official Team autographed jerseys, free memberships, and two-night destination getaways.
Throughout the weekend USA 7’s rugby players, Stephen Tomasin and Malacchi Esdale along with USA Rugby mascot Rookie Eagle, will be onsite at the Elevations Nation booth to sign autographs. Other activations include infused mocktail demonstrations with celebrity chef Cody Candelario, a former Hell’s Kitchen contestant who now leads the Culinary Program at Elevations Nation.
“We are thrilled to participate in this year’s HSBC LA Sevens event and support the fastest growing team sport in America,” stated Daron Brotherton, co-owner at Elevations Nation. “We’re excited to share all that Elevations Nation has to offer with rugby athletes and fans.”
Established in 2022, Elevations Nation is a membership program and digital community platform that features curated lifestyle, wellness, cannabis, and culinary experiences for members. The program includes travel and lodging benefits, virtual educational classes, and VIP entry to events at Elevations Hotels & Resorts.
The LA Sevens event will showcase Elevations Nation to an international audience, one that is increasingly seeking cannabis-friendly excursions and elevated entertainment.
“We invite the USA Rugby sports community to discover new possibilities with Elevations Nation, where unique lifestyle and wellness experiences are just a click away,” explained Alex Rizk, founder and CEO at Elevations Nation.
For more information or to become an Elevations Nation member, visit ElevationsNation.com.
About Elevations Nation:
Established in 2022, Elevations Nation is a lifestyle-driven membership program by Elevations Hotels and Resorts. Designed for guests and residents, the community platform features curated lifestyle, wellness, cannabis, and culinary experiences. Membership unlocks virtual educational courses, travel and lodging benefits, early access to new products, and VIP entry to events at Elevations Hotels & Resorts, as well as off-site activations at premier partner venues. Boutique stays with Elevations Hotels & Resorts include The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, and The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. More properties coming to destination cities in 2023. Live the elevated life. For more information, visit ElevationsNation.com.
