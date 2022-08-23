Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® launch RE-Target® to advance member engagement and grow revenue

PAAR's RE-Target integrated agent member dashboard.

RE-Target® will improve Association and Affiliate communications to members, increase member engagement with tools and resources, and grow non-dues revenue.

RE-Target strengthens our affiliate program & educates our members about the services they provide, helping our agents provide even better service to buyers & sellers in our communities.” — Suzanne Westrum, PAAR CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prescott Area Association of REALTORS PAAR ), representing more than 2,000 real estate professionals in the Quad Cities area of Arizona, has launched RE-Target® by SavvyCardto improve communications, increase member engagement, and grow non-dues revenue in support of its member services.RE-Targetis a new communications channel that enables multiple listing services (MLS) and associations to deliver highly-targeted messages to their key subscriber and member audiences. This new channel also establishes a robust advertising program on the PAAR MLS dashboard for its affiliate members and local businesses to reach local real estate professionals.“We’re excited to be able to deliver important business information to our members and connect them with our affiliate service providers as they are working on behalf of their buyers and sellers in the MLS,” said Suzanne Westrum, PAAR CEO. “RE-Target strengthens our affiliate program and educates our members about the services they provide, helping our agents provide even better service to the buyers and sellers they serve in our communities.”“RE-Target was designed to connect businesses that support the local real estate ecosystem, providing a new channel to communicate important information and valuable offers for agents, brokers, and their customers,” said Warren Dow, GM Real Estate at SavvyCard. “This program helps organizations like Prescott Area Association of REALTORSimprove engagement with the internal resources they invest in for their members and generate non-dues revenue with almost no impact on their staff.”"PAAR will reinvest the non-dues revenue generated through this partnership in programs and services, creating an additional benefit to both our REALTORSand affiliates,” Westrum said. “The ability to generate additional revenue without dedicating staff resources is a significant win for small organizations such as ours.”RE-Target is integrated into the PAAR Clareity SSO dashboard.About Prescott Area Association of REALTORSThe Prescott Area Association of REALTORS(PAAR) is the trade association representing more than 2,000 REALTORSserving the greater Quad Cities area. Established in 1944, PAAR’s mission is to advocate for private property rights, and provide its members with resources to foster their business success. The term REALTORis a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORSAbout SavvyCardSavvyCardis a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When RE-Target™ is combined with SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate & SavvyCard for Affiliates, Associations and MLSs will have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.For more information contact:Warren Dow, GM Real Estatewarren@savvycard.com

RE-Target® is an innovative advertising & communications channel for MLS and REALTOR® organizations.