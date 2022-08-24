Telewave.io Successfully Launches Professional Services Group
Ensure Optimal RF Network Performance for Public Safety and Other Mission-Critical ServicesFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF and microwave products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other radio communications services, took advantage of APCO International’s Annual Conference and Expo in Anaheim, CA, this August to announce the formation of the Professional Services Group.
Today’s generation of RF networks for cellular services, land mobile radio, internet-of-things, utilities, and public safety communications present significant challenges for carriers, system designers, and components manufacturers.
Antenna-sites are at a premium and often multiple services are forced to co-locate, resulting in complex interference scenarios. While operation in outdoor environments is more common, service providers are increasingly focused on inbuilding wireless communications further adding to system challenges. Interference is often self-induced due to component quality that affects antennas and many other RF components. These interference sources are commonly associated with installation defects, tower proximity and passive intermodulation (PIM). PIM sources are common and are not easily mitigated as they take place in components after the final transmitters. Other unintended interference sources are environmentally generated and associated with the site design and its surrounding building materials.
Telewave.io, is uniquely qualified to provide the range of test and design services necessary to assist customers in identifying and helping to correct site interference and network performance issues. Through its 50 years of experience serving the telecommunications industry and more than 7500 customers worldwide, Telewave.io has the necessary skills with a wide range of available tools from drone-enabled in-situ radiation patterns and anechoic chamber measurements to PIM characterization and PIM mitigation techniques to enable the optimization of RF antenna sites.
“We look forward to working with and assisting our customers to ensure they have an optimally performing communications network, a network that truly meets all requirements for the delivery of mission-critical data and voice services”, said Jeff Cornehl, Professional Services Group Manager at Telewave.io, “Our years of experiences has provided us with the skills and testing capabilities to optimize component design and component selection while mitigating interference issues to ensure network coverage and performance requirements are met.”
For further details about professional services offered by Telewave.io, inquire at pro@telewave.com or https://www.telewave.com/services/
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF and microwave networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io strives to be the premier supplier of seamless interoperable communication systems that provide security and reliability in mission critical eco-systems for both commercial and military applications worldwide. Telewave.io products are used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world.
Doug Gray
Telewave.io
pro@telewave.com
