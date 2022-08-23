Banyan Delaware Partners with Impact Life to host their Annual United in Recovery Fall Festival.
Banyan Delaware & Impact Life will be hosting their Fall Festival featuring a wide variety of food, live entertainment, pig roast, bonfire, and more.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITES STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October 22nd, 2022, Banyan Delaware & Impact Life will be hosting the United in Recovery Fall Festival. As a tribute to the community, this event will be free and open to the public. Families will be able to enjoy a variety of food options, live entertainment, pig roast, bonfire, and so much more. The festival will be held at the Cook Family Farms at 3300 Frazer Road Newark, DE 19702, from 5 pm to 9 pm. If you live in the area and wish to join in on the festivities, you can RSVP on Facebook here!
For companies or professionals interested in becoming a sponsor, registration is now open. Sponsorship levels include silver, gold, and platinum. The silver package is priced at $500 which includes acknowledgment on social media and space to table the event. The $1000 gold package includes acknowledgment on social media, space to table the event, as well as your business name on signage at the event. The $2000 platinum package includes acknowledgment on social media, space to table the event, name on signage at the event, as well as a 5-minute MIC time on your organization/program at the event.
Located in Milford, DE, Banyan Delaware offers inpatient treatment for adults, first responders, and veterans struggling with substance use or co-occurring disorders. All patients receive a personalized treatment plan that targets their unique needs. Some program features available include equine therapy, sound therapy, a bio-feedback bed, and more.
Along with treating substance use disorders, Banyan provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for substance use and mental health disorders nationwide. All levels of care are available to patients including but not limited to medical detox, partial hospitalization, and telehealth. Patients can take a step away from their normal, but sometimes toxic environments, and focus on their sobriety and wellness.
Like Banyan, Impact Life’s mission is to build a solid foundation of recovery within their community. Ways to support this mission are through recovery residences, peer support, workforce development, cultural and spiritual experiences, opportunities for peer leadership, and service work projects. The United in Recovery fall festival is a true representation of their pursuit of that mission.
If you are interested in learning more about being a sponsor for this event, please reach out to Angela Lloyd at alloyd@banyancenters.com or Megan Deery at mdeery@banyancenters.com. To learn more about the program offered at Banyan Delaware, visit our website at www.BanyanDelaware.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call us today at (877) 836-7614.
