Dangerous Migrants Arrested in the RGV this Week

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 17 gang members, a sex offender, and a migrant previously convicted of murder.

On August 17, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended three migrants in Roma. Record checks on a Salvadoran national revealed he is a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member and with extensive criminal history, to include convictions for carjacking, robbery, and immigration offenses and has been sentenced to more than five years incarceration for his crimes.

The previous day, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents conducted record checks on a Mexican national, who was apprehended with a group of three migrants in Havana. Criminal history revealed he was convicted of murder in Minnesota in 2017. The subject was sentenced to 103 months incarceration.

The same day, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Mexican national attempting to circumvent the immigration checkpoint. He was sentenced to 36 months incarceration for fondling a child, an aggravated felony.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended 16 other gang members associated to MS-13, 18th Street, Mexican Mafia, or Paisas gangs.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.