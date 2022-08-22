Harris Institute 2021 Highlights
EINPresswire.com/ -- George Bernard Shaw’s phrase, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach” does not apply to Harris institute. With over 50% of its faculty having won awards for doing what they teach, Harris Institute has the highest percentage of award winning teachers of any school anywhere.
Harris Institute has the highest percentage of award winning alumni of any school. With 156 awards and nominations in 2021, Harris alumni have been consistently recognized for achievements in their field of study for over twenty-five years.
The college’s unprecedented 17-year partnership with the University of the West of Scotland has been renewed. Graduates of Harris’ one-year programs are eligible for full scholarships to earn degrees at UWS in 8 months. Those graduating from both Harris programs are eligible for direct entry into Master’s Degrees at UWS with partial scholarships.
Harris Institute was fortunate to be on a break between terms when the first lockdown happened. It chose to delay for four months until it could offer lab type courses in person. The college was also fortunate to have faculty who are animated characters who delivered effectively for the online courses. Students played an active role in safety protocols including sanitizing all surfaces being used. In the end, 88.2% of the students graduated with honours (over 80% average).
Doug McClement, Chair of the Audio Production Program presented Diplomas at the Arts & Letters Club in Toronto. The Valedictorian was Shahriar Payab. Anne-Marie Smith, Associate Director of the Arts Management Program presented AMP Diplomas. Mackenzie Thomas was the Valedictorian.
Andy Hermant, Bob Roper, Todd Booth and Terry Brown collectively taught at Harris Institute for 87 years. They have retired from teaching. Harris students expressed big thanks for their outstanding contributions. They made a difference in people’s lives!
Harris Institute was recognized as “the best school of its kind in Canada” for seven consecutive years in the ‘Media Arts Education Report’ published by Jim Lamarche
The 1 year Audio Production Program (APP) and Arts Management Program (AMP) and the twenty-month Music Business Professional (MBP = APP + AMP) start in November, March and July.
For full 2021 Highlights click here.
For more information:
John Harris, President, Harris Institute
416.367.0178
john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com
John Harris
