Position Announcement: Associate Legislative Assistant to Representative Vandana Slatter, House Democratic Caucus

Associate Legislative Assistant to Representative Vandana Slatter, House Democratic Caucus

OPENS: August 18, 2022

CLOSES: Open until filled. September 6, 2022 is priority application deadline. Applications will be reviewed as they are received.

REPORTS TO: Representative and Legislative Assistant Staff Director

LOCATION*: Olympia, Washington during Session. Option of Olympia or Kirkland District Office during interim, with preference given to candidates who can be district-based

SALARY: Starts at $45,444 Annually (may be set higher based on prior work experience and higher education attendance)

Our ideal candidate has a driving passion for the work, brings humility to their job and interactions, and understands how their actions affect others. They see the needs and objectives of others and take them into account while achieving their objectives, and they adapt their approach and expectations accordingly. Our ideal candidate is resilient and respectful when confronted with others that are not open or collaborative, even when stressed or tired. They are nimble and adaptive when faced with resistance and can have courageous conversations when needed.

About the House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made up of 98 members elected to serve two-year terms, representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs approximately 240 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. Staff workgroups include, nonpartisan staff, Democratic Caucus staff and Republican Caucus staff. The Legislature meets annually on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying.

Position Profile:

This position supports the institution by assisting their assigned Representative in successfully fulfilling their public obligations. This is accomplished by providing support services in the areas of administration, office management, communication, research, and public relations.

This is a full-time year-round position that is exempt from civil service laws.

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Manage daily operation of Olympia and/or district office.

Maintain office records in accordance with the Washington State Public Records Act.

Answer phone and act as first point of contact for all callers and visitors.

Manage the Representative’s calendar including complex scheduling assignments, individual appointments, group meetings, public events, and travel arrangements.

Track advancement of bills throughout drafting and legislative process to ensure that timelines and deadlines are met.

Draft responses on behalf of the Representative to emails, letters, and phone calls. Manage a high volume of constituent inquiries.

Facilitate communication between constituents and government agencies, assisting constituents in accessing services, and researching and solving complex problems.

Submit detailed and timely accounting reports for member travel and expense reimbursement.

The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

Two years of office management and administrative support experience, ideally in a fast paced environment.

Demonstrated ability to independently manage multiple responsibilities at the same time under time constraints, exercising professional judgment and confidentiality.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with others.

Demonstrated ability of strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including standard formatting and protocol for professional correspondence.

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite and related software to include video conference technology.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment that is inclusive and welcoming to all.

Additional Desirable Qualifications:

Knowledge of legislative process and state and local government structure, functions, and services.

Note: All combinations of relevant lived, volunteer, education, professional, or a combination of education and experience that demonstrate the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence in Olympia during session and must be able to frequently work more than 40 hours per week or adjust normally scheduled hours, which may include evening and weekends during legislative sessions. Interim schedules allow for more flexibility. *It is currently approved for in-state telework with an expectation to have an onsite-in-person presence when requested.

Benefits:

Employee benefits include vacation and sick leave; paid state holidays; health, life, and other optional insurance; retirement; social security; and military leave.

How to Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone).

Send application materials and direct any questions to: jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov

The Washington State Legislature is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation/gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or using a trained service animal by a person with a disability. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993. Those with a hearing impairment in need of accommodation are encouraged to contact the Washington Relay Service at 1-800-676-3777 or www.washingtonrelay.com.