Keighla Fetty Named Director of Catering of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, today announced Keighla Fetty the Director of Catering at The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA. With the help of GF Hotels and Resorts, The Yorktowne Hotel is focused on bringing its distinctive style and entrepreneurial spirit in hospitality with its powerhouse team.
After graduating from York College in 2012, Keighla moved to Hershey. She began her career in hospitality with Hershey venues, where she helped grow the business consistently over 10 years. Most recently, Keighla served as the Catering Manager for the Hershey Gardens & Hershey Country Club. Through her work, Keighla values helping clients create and execute the exact event they envisioned.
As Director of Catering, Keighla will oversee the catering team, assist clients with the details of their event, and drive catering revenue for this historic, one-of-a-kind hotel slated for opening in the 3rd Quarter of 2022 in downtown York, Pennsylvania.
Along with her vast experience, Keighla brings a passion for community involvement and is looking forward to adding service-minded values to her work.
“I have wonderful memories of my family staying at the Yorktowne Hotel, which makes it an honor to be a part of this project. I am looking forward to helping people create memories at the Yorktowne Hotel and building relationships within the community,” – Keighla Fetty.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
