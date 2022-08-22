Monday, August 22
WA wants to secure housing for youth exiting state care
“We kind of just said it — and hoped it would be true — and never came around to providing the tools,” said State Rep. Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island), of the shortcomings in [SB 6560]. Senn was lead sponsor of HB 1905, resulting in that second law. Implemented in June, it establishes a five-year budget of over $5 million to reduce homelessness among those aforementioned groups. Washington’s Office of Homeless Youth will be responsible for much of that budget, administering $1.6 million in flexible funding that lets people who are allotted those dollars determine how to spend them on transportation, telephone or other everyday expenses. It also will oversee the quadrupling to $2 million of the budget for system of care grants and a $625,000 expansion of the housing stability for justice-involved youth program. The Department of Children, Youth, and Families will convene a new state rapid response team, with a budget of $1 million. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Valerie Niemeyer)
Need for home care rising, but caregivers are hard to find in rural WA
Caregivers assist with daily activities like preparing meals, helping with dressing and managing medications. The job descriptions have a wide range; one person may need someone for two hours a week to assist with household chores, while another may require help around the clock. For people with age-related needs or disabilities, caregivers are a line of defense against a cascade of complications — a burnt-out lightbulb may seem innocuous, until someone trips because they couldn’t see at night, breaks a bone during the fall and has to be hospitalized. But in rural areas, where about 1 in 5 of Americans 65 and older live, these services are less likely to be available compared with those in urban areas. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Dean Rutz)
The remote work revolution is already reshaping America
The coronavirus pandemic set in motion a shift to remote and hybrid work that is quietly reshaping American economics and demographics. While the fine women and men at U.S. statistical agencies are still grappling with how to measure this astonishing transformation, a host of academics and other experts have rushed to fill the data gap. They’ve found that remote work has ebbed significantly since the height of pandemic shutdowns in 2020, when almost two-thirds of work was done remotely. But it has since stabilized at an extraordinarily high level: Around a third of work was done remotely in the United States in 2021 and 2022, according to economists José María Barrero (Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico), Nicholas Bloom (Stanford University) and Steven Davis (University of Chicago). Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Gabrielle Lurie)
