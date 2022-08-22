Troop J Weekly Report (08/15/22-08/21/22)

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

08-16-22

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi arrested Bobbi-Sue Kierstead (38) of Calais, for having an active warrant for her arrest after a traffic stop in Baring. Kierstead was also summonsed for Violation of Conditions of Release for possessing alcohol.

8-17-2022

Corporal Owen Reed responded to a noise complaint in Deer Isle. Investigation revealed that no crimes had been committed and parties had already separated before the police arrived.

Corporal Owen Reed responded to a single vehicle crash on the Caterpillar Hill Road in Sedgwick. It was determined that the driver Steven Morey (30) of Stonington had been fatigued and drifted left across the centerline. His vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. No injuries were reported, and no charges were filed based on the investigation on scene.

08-18-2022

Trooper Jarid Leonard stopped a vehicle in Machias for passenger not being secured with a seatbelt. As a result of the stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle Aaron Richardson (29) of Machias did not hold a valid driver’s license. He was issued a summonsed for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License.

08-19-2022

Corporal Owen Reed and Sergeant Gavin Endre responded to a two-vehicle crash on the North Deer Isle Road in Deer Isle. The investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by Juliet Lesser (68) of Deer Isle crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle operated by John Madura (52) of Sedgwick head on. Two passengers in Madura’s vehicle were injured in the crash. All but one occupant of both vehicles was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Sedgwick, Deer Isle and Stonington Fire Departments, Peninsula Ambulance and Memorial Ambulance assisted on scene.

08-20-22

Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a criminal mischief complaint in T16 MD BPP where construction equipment was tampered with. Forestry assisted. Investigation continues.

08-21-22

Corporal Blaine Silk arrested Matthew Seavey (31) of Hancock for Violating Conditions of Release after being found intoxicated at his parent’s residence in Hancock.

Corporal Jeffrey Taylor responded to a property damage complaint in Deblois where a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck had been damaged over the night. The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body. The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield. Investigation continues.