Troop F Weekly Report 08-15 to 08-21-22

Incident Type: Revoked driver / vcr

Date: 8/19/2022

Town: Grand isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand Isle when he observed a vehicle committing an infraction. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and, after an investigation, found the driver has a revoked driver’s license, 11 sets of bail for driving offenses, and 8 active warrants for his arrest, all for driving offenses. He was issued a criminal summons for OAR and for VCR. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/19/2022

Town: T14 R6

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 11, T14 R6 WELS. The driver, who had just flown in from Florida, was driving to Fort Kent, fell asleep, and went off the roadway crashing into the ditch. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended Florida driver’s license. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and got a ride to Fort Kent with the wrecker.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 8/15/2022

Town: new limerick

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in New Limerick when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver has a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest. The man was arrested on the warrant and brought to the Barracks where he was able to post bail. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM- BOMB

Date: 8/15/2022

Town: Limestone

Trooper: TR. BARNARD

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard and other members of the Maine State Police Bomb Team were asked to assist with a B-52 Plane that landed at Loring Air Force Base for a public viewing. The plane can be started by exploding canisters. The Bomb team was asked to be on site in case if anything happened with the exploding canisters.

Incident Type: CASE SOLVED

Date: 8/19/2022

Town: Woodland

Trooper: TR. MARTIN, TR. COTTON

Brief Synopsis: On July 3rd, Tr. Martin investigated a complaint of a burglary in Woodland. As a result of the investigation, Tr. Martin obtained an arrest warrant for a Woodland man on the charges of burglary, aggravated criminal mischief, theft, terrorizing, and violation of conditional release. The offender is currently being held on a probation hold and was arrested on the warrant at the Aroostook County Jail by Tr. Cotton.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 8/19/2022

Town: grand isle

Trooper: Tr. Roy