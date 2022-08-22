Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,940 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Career & Technical Education (CTE) Students Excel at National Leadership and Skills Conference

Maryland Career & Technical Education (CTE) Students Excel at National Leadership and Skills Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland Career & Technical Education (CTE) Students Excel at National Leadership and Skills Conference

59 Maryland Competitors Finish in National Top Ten

BALTIMORE  (August 15, 2022) – Maryland’s SkillsUSA delegation brought home 15 medals from the 58th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), recently held in Atlanta, Georgia.  A team of the State’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) high school students showcased their skills in 80 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 5,100 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Maryland students competing in Graphic Communications, Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Firefighting and Medical Assisting are among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Students also placed in several other areas. Silver medals were earned in the Job Interview, Telecommunications Cabling, and Principles of Engineering Technology competitions, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in the Career Pathways Showcase, Community Action Project and Promotional Bulletin Board assessments.

SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), has a statewide membership of 3,200 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events throughout the year.

The following students placed in the top 10 during the national competition:

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten 
2022 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Gold MedalGraphic Communications
Julie Walsh: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Gold MedalGraphic Imaging-Sublimation
Ava Halsey: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

Gold Medal Firefighting
Christopher McCann: Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County

Gold MedalMedical Assisting
Leyda Cadena: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Silver MedalJob Interview
Ashlynn Kidwell: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Silver MedalTelecommunications Cabling
Brianna Melton: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Silver MedalPrinciples of Engineering – Technology
Matthew Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Bronze MedalCareer Pathways – Business, Management and Technology
John Nelson, Eve Patel, Michael Smith: Washington Co. Technical High School – Washington County

Bronze MedalCommunity Action Project
Chris Ryan, Alyssa Wieland: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

Bronze Medal Promotional Bulletin Board
Tressa Pennington, Sarah Toth, Amanda Warehime: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

4 th PlaceBasic Healthcare Skills
Jordan Bunting: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

4 th PlaceEngineering Technology Design
Lilia Burkes, Fiona Hall, Brianna Rourke: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – 
St. Mary’s County

4 th PlaceNail Care
Zulema Esparza Omela: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

5 th PlaceCNC Turning Specialist
Jonathan Lombardo: Parkside High School CTE – Wicomico County

5 th PlaceDigital Cinema Production
Hanna Sobieck, Tess Vaccarino: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

5 th Place Internetworking
Joseph Viands: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

5 th PlacePin Design
Cheyenne Durso-Hendricks: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

6 th PlaceAmerican Spirit
Brianna Angelo, Jessica Beck, Miah Schwind: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

6 th PlaceInformation Technology Services
Camille Van Erp: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

7 th PlaceCyber Security
Ritwik Dobriyal, Adam Lederer: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

7 th PlaceEmployment Application Process
Jacklyn Miller: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

7 th PlaceQuiz Bowl
Sophia Carpentier, Ishaan Chada, Blythe McCammon, Kelsey Njembu, James Olmsted, Nehemiah Strawberry, Yusra Umer: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

8 th PlaceCNC Milling Specialist
Andrew King: Parkside High School CTE – Wicomico County

8 th PlaceDental Assisting
Paris Hester: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

8 th PlaceHeating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR)
Donald Haycraft: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

8 th PlaceMasonry
Jack Mueller: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

9 th PlaceCareer Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology
Bradley Keriakos, Marshall Proctor, Seth Rape: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

9 th PlaceCommercial sUAS Drone Demonstration
Teddy Bates, Bella Heckathorn: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

9 th Place Early Childhood Education
Ava Lewis: Washington County Technical High School – Washington County

10 th PlaceComputer Programming
Gabriel Alleyne: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

10 th PlaceEmergency Medical Technician Demonstration
Jenna Alberton, Brittney Bean: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

10 th PlaceOpening and Closing Ceremonies
Khyla Boodoo, Alyssa Coriano, Sydney Henson, Reilly Miller, Ty Miller, Chioma Mortanya, Mylia Phipps: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Charles Wallace, Coordinator of Career Programs and Student Organizations, Division of Career and College Readiness, Maryland State Department of Education at charles.wallace@maryland.gov or 410-767-8872.

Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.

# # #

SkillsUSA 2022 Press Release 8.22.22

 

You just read:

Maryland Career & Technical Education (CTE) Students Excel at National Leadership and Skills Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.