Juniper Communities Certified as a Great Place to Work®

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Communities, a leading provider of senior living communities, has been recognized and received certification as a Great Place to Work®. The certification process, by Great Place to Work and its senior care partner, Activated Insights, involved surveying 100% of employees from across Juniper Communities’ locations and evaluating more than 60 elements of associates’ experience on the job. These included associate pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on associates’ experiences, no matter who they are or what role they have at Juniper.

“We simply could not accomplish what we do without our wonderful associates at Juniper,” said Lynne Katzmann, Founder and CEO of Juniper Communities. “It is truly meaningful to know that our team believes so strongly that we are a Great Place to Work. We have worked hard to meet their needs by providing them the ability to earn a living wage, furthering their education, wellness opportunities, and onsite medical care at most communities – just like the residents we serve. Our culture continues to nurture the spirit of life for our residents and associates; and doing well by doing good motivates each of us every day. All of this makes a real difference in associate engagement and retention; we are honored to receive repeat recognition as a Great Place to Work®.”

Juniper was recognized overall for its company culture. Associates also ranked Juniper highly in the following areas:

86% Work has special meaning: this is not just a job

85% I feel I make a difference here

83% When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride

82% People here are given a lot of responsibility

82% I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community

“We applaud Juniper Communities for seeking certification and publicly sharing its associates’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care partner Activated Insights. “These ratings measure Juniper Communities’ capacity to earn its own associates’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value and innovation in long-term care, operates senior living communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Texas that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction and security. Its approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit junipercommunities.com.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention. Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com.