Alternative Biomedical Solutions to Ease Bottleneck in Cannabis and Psychedelics Medicine Analytical Testing

One-stop partner for funding and starting cannabis analytical labs, lab design and build

There is no question – done right, cannabis analytical labs can generate positive cash flow quicky and offer a high return to investors.” — Joseph Coffey, CEO Alternative Biomedical Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Conference Booth #1011 – Alternative Biomedical Solutions “AltBio”, the nation’s leading provider of technical expertise and services to clinical and diagnostic labs, will exhibit at the Cannabis Conference 2022, August 23-25, at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

ABS has been in the laboratory business for more than 30 years and brings a wealth of proven processes, scientific methods and IP to Cannabis and Psychedelic medicine testing lab projects. The executive team is attending the show to meet face-to-face with both independent and laboratory investment groups who are interested in exploring the Cannabis analytical lab marketplace and want to explore a variety of independent capital financing and/or strategic partnering options.

With more than 3000 industry professionals, Cannabis Conference is the world’s most comprehensive conference where professionals of plant-touching businesses from across the U.S. and more than 30 countries convene to explore the biggest challenges and opportunities of the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

“There is no question – done right, cannabis analytical labs can generate positive cash flow quicky and offer a high return to investors,” said Joseph Coffey, chief executive officer of AltBio. “We’re definitely seeing an increase in inquiries for independent cannabis labs as more states decriminalize marijuana for medical and recreational use.”

“Building a cannabis testing laboratory is a multi-faceted project and is a major undertaking. It requires specific knowledge and expertise in many areas: business planning, process and data management, chemical and biological testing and a rapidly changing regulatory and statutory environment.”

“We are able to offer a solution from start to finish without franchise fees. We are also OEM neutral -- our flexible approach allows us to provide clients exactly what they need. ABS engineers and scientists have developed processes that meets the most demanding cannabis-related regulatory requirements,” Coffey added.

“Granted it is early, we expect a similar trajectory for psychedelic testing – as more clinical research shows they can be effective at treating conditions like depression, PTSD and certain addictions – all psychedelic substances must be carefully tested.”

“We are excited to attend the Cannabis conference. With so many of our customers and contacts attending the show, we expect to have very productive conversations.

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.